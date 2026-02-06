SCT Motorsport has morphed into Objective Racing as it becomes Triple Eight’s third entry for the 2026 Supercars season.

Family money in motorsport is nothing new and nothing unusual – so why did the build-up to Jackson Walls’ debut go out of its way to pretend it was something different?

AVL and Stefan delve into the matter… and they don’t hold back their thoughts.

They also discuss the question marks over Toyota’s Supercars engine program as the clock ticks down to the Supra’s debut.

There’s all that plus Jack Doohan’s F1 lifeline, SVG’s efforts at the NASCAR Clash, AASA’s new number rule and Brodie Kostecki’s upcoming Sprintcar swing.

Advertisements

Listen now.

And don’t forget to sign up to become a Full Creditor.

Get the latest NASCAR news, stats, and US racing coverage at Speedcafe US