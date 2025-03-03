The Racing Together initiative has expanded its program with its maiden entry in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series.

Davey kicked off his campaign at Phillip Island last weekend, qualifying fifth fastest in the 39-car field, going on to record a best finish of third across the weekend’s three races.

Davey boasts support from Weet-Bix and Carey Mining alongside a host of other backers – including Supercars powerhouses Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing. Supercheap Auto has also pledged its support.

“As a proud foundation partner, Supercheap Auto is delighted to continue our collaboration with Racing Together and to support Kade in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series,” said Supercheap Auto sponsorship manager, Justin Murray.

“We’re excited to see Kade and Racing Together make it super on track, while also continuing their work to enhance Indigenous representation in motorsport.”

Founded in late 2020 by Motorsport Australia Award of Merit recipient Garry Connelly AM and wife Monique, Racing Together is a not-for-profit charity that aims to encourage Indigenous participation in motorsport, with the ultimate objective being a career in the industry.

“Weet-Bix is proud to support Kade Davey and the Racing Together project,” said Todd Saunders, executive general manager of Sanitarium Health Food Company Australia and New Zealand.

“We have had a long association with Kade and believe the Racing Together project is an ideal initiative that provides him and other young First Nation boys and girls a pathway to careers in motorsport.”

In addition to Davey competing in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series, Karlai Waner will race in the Queensland Hyundai Excel Series as part of the Racing Together effort.