Supercars was rocked last week by news that Triple Eight will leave the GM fold and run Ford Mustangs from the 2026 season onwards.

As part of the T8/Ford deal the powerhouse squad will take over Ford’s homologation duties – subject to a vote from the Blue Oval teams – which begs the question as to what GM will do about its formal technical representation.

As it stands there are five other teams currently running Camaros in Supercars, all of which are candidates to become the new homologation team.

One is the ambitious PremiAir Racing squad which does have significant technical firepower in its ranks such as renowned engineer Ludo Lacroix.

The same could be said for Team 18 which is run by former Supercars technical chief Adrian Burgess, a man clearly hugely familiar with the category’s regulations.

Matt Stone Racing has enjoyed a competitive start to the Gen3 era, while Erebus Motorsport burst out of the Gen3 blocks by sweeping both titles in 2023 – and is in the process of repositioning itself as an outfit willing to use its engineering prowess to supply other teams with parts.

The final existing Chevrolet squad is Brad Jones Racing, another that already has its hand in some category-wide supply of control parts.

A potential complication is the impending arrival of Toyota which plans to sign at least one other team to run Supras alongside its homologation partner Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Team 18 has long been seen as a likely candidate however it’s likely that all teams listed above have sounded out the Japanese carmaker, given GM’s modest support of Supercars.

Another option is for GM to return fire and poach a Ford team as its new homologation partner.

The obvious candidate on that front Grove Racing given both its ambitious nature and what has at times appeared to be an uneasy relationship with Ford, particularly over matters such as parity.

There is also a chance that GM decides against appointing a new homologation team, given that – theoretically at least – the Camaro and its V8 engines are already homologated.

KRE Race Engines is likely to hold onto the engine side of the GM homologation anyway, and its feasible that the Supercars technical department could handle any aero tweaks required when the Supra joins Supercars next season.

That would be a worrying sign for GM’s future in Supercars, though, given that the current Camaro body shape has a limited shelf life and a new GM product will be required for any longer-term involvement.

