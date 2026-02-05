Jones previously raced for McElrea Racing from 2019 through 2022, a period during which he secured championship wins in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge (2019) and Carrera Cup (2022).

Having narrowly missed out on the 2025 Carrera Cup title to Dylan O’Keeffe, Jones enters the new season with solid momentum and a hunger for more success.

“I’m extremely excited to be returning to McElrea Racing,” Jones said.

“This is a team that played a huge role in my career progression and success, and it feels like the right time to reunite.

“We’ve achieved a lot together in the past, and I’m confident we can be very competitive again in 2026.”

McElrea Racing team principal Andy McElrea welcomed Jones back to the team, highlighting the strength of the existing relationship and shared goals moving forwards.

“Harri is someone we know extremely well,” McElrea said.

“We’ve won championships together, and his professionalism, work ethic, and outright speed speak for themselves.

“We’re very pleased to have him back with us for 2026 and are looking forward to building on our long term proven partnership.”

The Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia season is set to commence at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8.