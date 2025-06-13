The fastest lap of the session was set by Mathieu Jaminet with half an hour remaining, before both the Hertz Team Jota Cadillacs snuck in some late session flyers.

The field spread was large in practice 3, after being knocked out in the first segment of qualifying yesterday evening some teams turned attention to long run pace.

After being disqualified from qualifying, Matt Campbell and his teammates were one of these teams, the #6 Porsche completed long runs and finished up in 12th position.

There were couple of mechanical issues in the Hypercar class, firstly the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac had multiple engine warning lights appear early in the session.

The machine was in the lane for two of the three hours, the American squad elected to err on the side of caution and complete an in-session engine change.

Once again it was a struggle for the Peugeots, Paul di Resta in the #93 9X8 suffered a hydraulic leak, forcing the Scotsman to limp back to the pits stuck in first gear with 15 minutes remaining, he ended up at the bottom of the Hypercar entry list.

Further up the order Earl Bamber put the #38 Cadillac into second place, this was after a harmless early session spin for his teammate Jenson Button at the Dunlop Chicane, Will Stevens in the sister Cadillac was third.

Ferrari finished four-five, the #51 Ferrari from the #83, while BMW continued to show good pace, the #20 ending up in sixth.

American additions, the #4 Porsche Penske and #311 Whelan Cadillac ended up seventh and eighth ahead of the third Ferrari and second BMW.

After being promoted into Hyperpole, the #009 Aston Martin ended up in 13th, in front of the best of the Alpines in 15th and fastest Peugeot in 17th.

LMGT3 looks as competitive as ever, the top three within 0.137s all in different cars. The #27 Heart of Racing Aston topped the session ahead of the #92 Manthey Porsche and #78 Akkodis Lexus.

The best of the Aussies was Yasser Shahin in the #31 The Bend BMW M4 in 16th place with Martin Berry’s #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes ended up in 20th.

Repairs to the Stephen and Brenton Grove Mercedes were completed at 5am this morning, after Stephen hit the wall in the first practice session yesterday. They are down around four hours of practice running and ended up 22nd in class.

The LMP2 pace setters were the #29 TDS Racing trio, 0.5s up on the #23 United Autosports car and 0.6s ahead of the #43 Inter Europol Competition entry.

There was one red flag in the session, that was for a tyre barrier repair at the first of the Mulsanne Straight chicanes. The #37 LMP2 was behind a sliding Iron Dames Porsche on the exit of the corner, in avoiding the LMGT3 car he clobbered the wall, damaging his Pure Racing car.

The fight for pole position, Hyperpole commences at 4.00am AEST (Friday morning).