The accident on Day 1 of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown Raceway, happened at the Turn 9 Dandenong Road corner where the car met the armco and was extensively damage while the driver was able to emerge unharmed.

Pole position went to Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges in their Class X BMW M4. They were 0.27s faster than Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick in the debut of their new BMW M2.

The brothers Iain and Grant Sherrin were next best in their M4s and will occupy the second row for the first of four 30min races ahead of Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan who share their A2 Chev Camaro.

Then followed class rival Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport), Ben Gersekowski (B2 BMW M3), Paul Buccini (A1 BMW M140i), Chis Sutton (A1 Mitsubishi Evo X) and Allan Jarvis (Class C VW Polo GTi).

The other categories had practice session that will lead into qualifying on Saturday and the first of their races.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series had two practice outings with Aaron Cameron (Peugeot 308) the pacesetter. The Victorian set his best time on the final lap of Practice 1. He was 0.03s faster than Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) overall with Tony D'Alberto (Honda Civic FK7) and Zac Soutar (Audi RS3 LMS) a further tenth away.

Fifth fastest was reigning champion Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30N) ahead of Jordan Cox (Peugeot), Clay Richards (Cupra Leon), Ryan Casha (Peugeot), Dylan O'Keeffe (Lynk & Co) and Tom Oliphant (Hyundai) with the top 10 covered by less than a second.

Chev Camaro driver Elliot Barbour was the fastest in the Trico Trans Am Series practice sessions where he showed the way to a fleet of Ford Mustangs. His time in Session 1 was just 0.05s ahead of Jordan Boys.

Neither was surpassed as the day progressed with Nash Morris the next best ahead of Tom Hayman, 2023 title winner James Moffat, James Golding, Ben Grice, Tim Slade, Elliott Cleary and Todd Hazelwood in 10th.

The Giti Australian Formula Open Series had three outings, the last of which saw Miles Bromley and Ryan Macmillan in their Dallara F308/11s produce the best times of the day and take the top two spots.

Third overall was current series winner Trent Grubel (Dallara F312) ahead of Beau Russell, Kyle Evans and Ryan Astley in their F308/11s. Chris Sluraski (Tatuus FT-50) was fastest in the AFO2 class and seventh overall while Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014) headed the AFO4 Formula 4 class.