The series is open to vehicles that include FIA Group CN, Group 2D Supersports, Group 6RS Sports, Group 2A Sports Cars Open/Closed, and other invited cars that are similar in principle.

The series will be run by professional category and media management and will see subtle improvements over 2023. This will include reduced cost entry fees, a new and simpler Balance Of Performance system (only for applicable cars) and an open tyre rule.

The season begins at Sydney Motorsport Park in NSW in a Friday/Saturday meeting on April 12-13. Then the APS joins the international Lamborghini Super Trofeo high profile meeting at The Bend Motorsport Park on June 7-9.

Phillip Island and the Victorian State Race Series will be the third outing of the year on September 20-22 before the finale, back at The Bend on November 22-24 where the category will race on the GT circuit. Rounds 1-3 will be livestreamed on Blendline TV with the fourth to be confirmed.

“The series is already renowned for its relaxed, inclusive atmosphere and this will continue in 2024 at each round. We provide a dance floor for many drivers of varying budgets and many different manufacturers within our series,” said series director Matt Baragwanath.

“The highlight of the season will definitely be our finale on The Bend’s GT circuit, not many drivers have ever competed on this circuit, and we are putting together something very special by way of an enduro style event, which is something very unique!”

The APS caters for three classes where each – AP1 Prototype, AP2 Supersport and SR3 Pro Radical – will chase a series win.

The series which originated as Sports Races around 13 years ago, was won in 2023 by John Paul Drake in a Wolf F1 Mistral.

Further details are on the website www.australianprototypeseries.com.au.