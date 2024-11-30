Full results from Free Practice 1 from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|29
|1:21.953
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:22.378
|0.425
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:22.425
|0.472
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|29
|1:22.535
|0.582
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|26
|1:23.045
|1.092
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|28
|1:23.064
|1.111
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:23.099
|1.146
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|1:23.160
|1.207
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|27
|1:23.161
|1.208
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:23.188
|1.235
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|25
|1:23.213
|1.260
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:23.227
|1.274
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|26
|1:23.245
|1.292
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|28
|1:23.562
|1.609
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|27
|1:23.620
|1.667
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|26
|1:23.715
|1.762
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|26
|1:23.880
|1.927
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|25
|1:24.039
|2.086
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|28
|1:24.200
|2.247
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|20
|1:24.280
|2.327