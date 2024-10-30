Set to be held at Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), the 2025 Race of Champions on March 7-8 will see Loeb fly the flag for France.

Loeb will be vying for his fifth Nations Cup title with a yet-to-be-confirmed teammate.

The 50-year-old has the most WRC titles with nine from 2004 to 2012 as well as 80 event wins and 120 podiums.

Loeb made his last WRC start in 2022 and has since competed in the Dakar Rally, World Rallycross Championship, and Extreme E.

“I very much look forward to competing in the first ever Race Of Champions in Australia,” said Loeb.

“I won Rally Australia once (2004) and I have so many good memories from the Race Of Champions.

“Competing and winning ROC in front of the enthusiastic French fans in Stade de France (2005) ranks as one of my all-time best racing memories and it’s always nice to meet up with the other drivers in such a special atmosphere.”

“I am pretty good at adapting to different types of cars and tracks so my objective is of course to try to win my fifth ROC title now that this great event is back in a big stadium again.”

Coinciding with news that Loeb will compete also came confirmation that New Zealand will be represented in the Nations Cup for the first time.

The country’s only World Rally Championship event winner, Hayden Paddon, will compete.

Although no longer a regular WRC competitor, Paddon has still enjoyed rallying success.

He most recently won the FIA European Rally Championship for the second year in a row.

“To be part of the Race Of Champions and especially represent the first Team NZ in ROC is a dream come true for me,” said Paddon.

“I’ve been watching the Race Of Champions every year since my hero Colin McRae won ROC in Gran Canaria, always hoping that one day I would be invited to compete.”

“It’s a true honour to be able to represent New Zealand and compete against some of the best of the best.

“New Zealand has always proudly punched above its weight in world motorsport and this will be a chance for myself and my teammate, whoever that ends up being, to really fly the Kiwi flag on the world stage.”

“I hope many New Zealand fans will join me in Sydney now that this unique event is coming to this part of the world for the first time. March cannot come soon enough.”

Another New Zealand is still to be announced with the likes of Brendon Hartley, Liam Lawson, and IndyCar stars Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon among the candidates.

Tickets for the 2025 Race Of Champions are available now with general admission tickets starting from $49 for children and $69 for adults. Hospitality and trackside packages are also available.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)