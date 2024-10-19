The Grove Racing junior won the Jim Richards Enduro race and the JR title and secured the overall series. At 18 years and 10 months, he is the second youngest ever one-make Porsche champion in Australia.

The 40min series-within-a-series race at ColorSpec Race Sydney, started with the Enduro points leader Brock Gilchrist shooting to the lead ahead of Targett, his Earl Bamber Motorsport teammate.

But the situation didn’t last long. On the second lap, Targett took command of the race and was never headed.

Featured Videos

Gilchrist came under fire from Clay Osborne for the next six laps and conceded spots to Osborne, Jake Santalucia and Ryan Suhle on Lap 8. Gilchrist dropped to sixth a lap later and on Lap 13 plummeted to 17th.

Osborne maintained second for the duration while Suhle closed on Santalucia and eventually took third away. Santalucia would ultimately finish fifth as he was pipped at the finish line by Aron Shields by 0.011s.

They were followed by Conor Somers, Tyler Greenbury, Caleb Sumich, Ayrton Hobson and Ramu Farrell who was 10th and first in Pro-Am, clear of class rival Andrew Georgiadis. Class B went to Brad Carr who finished 12th.

Targett led the last race of the season at the start and ultimately finished third in the 13-lapper. Osborne went to the lead on Lap 2 and won. He scored the victory ahead of Greenbury who displaced Targett three laps from the end.

Shields was fourth in front of Santalucia, Sumich, Gilchrist and Jacque Jarjo. Behind the latter was the winner of Class B, Daniel Quimby. Farrell crossed the line eighth, but a 30s penalty relegated him to 13th behind Lachlan Harburg who won the Pro-Am title and Carr.

Ayrton Hobson and Conor Somers were both retirees at the end of the first lap after they had contact at Turn 2.