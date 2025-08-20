Back in the Sunshine State after the previous round seven weeks earlier, it was the two-driver round for TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series presented by Maritimo and the Fight in the Night for Australian Production Cars.

Many fans watched from on top of the pit building or on the hill at Turns 1 and 2. Some took the park and view option. The fan-friendly event had things to see and do in the paddock, such as the kids’ area which included a huge soccer dartboard and more.

Free access to the paddock allowed fans to get up and close to the cars and drivers. There was also a signing session with all of the TA2 drivers in attendance. Some lucky fans also experienced a hot lap in a brand-new Chev Corvette.

Joining the regular drivers in TA2 where a host of star guests. They included Bathurst winners Craig Lowndes, Brody Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood and Paul Morris. Also lining up were Supercar drivers James Golding, Tim Slade, Aaron Seton, Declan Fraser plus a host of well credential steerers normally seen in other categories.

There were six races across the two-days of the weekend, four single driver races and two 45-minutes endurance races with the drivers teamed up.

In a continuation of her great form, Alice Buckley (Chev Camaro) outqualified everyone and then combined with her mentor and team driver Tim Slade to accumulate the most points across all races to win the Tag Enduro crown.

Buckley won her solo race on Saturday and together with Slade took out the first two-driver race. Golding in a Ford Mustang, won a solo race as did his team partner Lachlan Evennett. Camaro driver Nathan Herne was the other solo winner, before Morris and Kostecki took out the second enduro in a Mustang.

The latter pair finished second overall with Evennett/Golding were third ahead of Herne and Tom Davies, Lowndes and TA2 series leader Jarrod Hughes in another Camaro.

The Sherrin Rentals Fight in the Night three-hour endurance race which attracted 26 entries, was the culmination of the big third round of the Australian Production Car Championship.

Preceding the signature event were two 20-minute races that were won by Lindsay Kearns and Brad Carr respectively. They then teamed together in their Ford Mustang for the enduro, however they had to settle for third behind back-to-back winners Mustang drivers Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem, and Rob Gooley and Mika Ter Horst in the Speedcafe BMW M4.

On the action-packed support program, Innovation Race Cars saw New Zealanders James Parker and Daniel Jilesen the overall round winners. Parker won the Sunday sprint before they teamed to take the enduro. The Saturday enduro was won by Geoff Taunton after Geoff Emery won the first sprint. However, the pair clashed on Sunday, not just in one race but both.

In the Eastern Sleepers Aussie Tin Tops, Brent Edwards extended his championship after two race wins in his Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo. On Sunday he could only chase Stephen Chilby in his BMW, to a pair of seconds.

It was tight as ever in Australian Formula Vee with races determined by less than a tenth of a second. Michael Kinsella won the final three while Alex Macdonald was victorious in the opener.

Commodore driver Trent Rub won three of the four Queensland Touring Car Championship outings but didn’t start one and that gave BMW driver Shane Stuart the weekend victory.

The Queensland Superkart Club celebrated its 50th anniversary. Gareth Crisp was victorious and took home the massive trophy.

The next round will be at Mallala Motorsport Park on September 26-28.