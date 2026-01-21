The team ran the VCARB 03 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Tuesday as part of a demonstration event, using the circuit near its Faenza base to conduct initial systems checks ahead of more extensive running.

Running in wet conditions and fitted with demonstration tyres, the Red Bull Ford-powered car completed an installation lap with Liam Lawson at the wheel before Lindblad took over later in the session.

During his run, the F1 newcomer lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid into the gravel, bringing the shakedown to an early halt.

The car appeared to avoid significant damage and was recovered back to the garage, with Racing Bulls still able to complete its remaining laps from the demo allowance.

The VCARB 03 was sporting the livery unveiled last week and featured several design elements in line with the new regulations, including a distinctive airbox, narrow sidepod inlets and pushrod suspension at both ends.

lo lindo que suena el motor del racing bulls pic.twitter.com/hJffaFv4e1 — Tino (@TinoCLeclerc) January 20, 2026

Racing Bulls will remain at Imola on Wednesday for a 200km filming day, where Lawson and Lindblad are set to complete up to 40 laps on demonstration rubber.

The running will allow the team to gather further data and mileage before the car heads to Barcelona for the private pre-season test from January 26–30.