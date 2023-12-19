Previously the SCCSA was the sole partner, but the joint venture will see the championship events expand from four to eight across The Shell V-Power Motorsport Parks International and GT circuit layouts, and Mallala Motorsport Park.

State-based racing categories will share the programs with not only national categories but and international one as well.

“The history of the Sporting Car Club of SA’s involvement in motorsport is incredible. To be able to expand our existing relationship with them and partner to put on this championship is a fantastic outcome for the wider South Australian Motorsport Community,” said Shell V-Power Motorsport Park CEO Alistair MacDonald.

“The involvement of the visiting state, national and international categories is not only great for Motorsport in SA but it’s incredibly exciting for the Murray River Lakes and Coorong region with the expected increase in visitation.”

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will be back at The Bend next year as a headliner. National categories to also lock in dates include Australian Formula 4 and the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series. Meanwhile there will be various state-level categories from New South Wales and Victoria which will hold rounds of their championships such as NSW Production Sports and Victorian E30 Racing.

The first event of the 2024 SA Motor Racing Championship will be held on March 1-3 at The Bend with entries opening on January 8. Next will be the Mallala Night Masters on March 8-9, a week later but with different categories.

The Bend will host the third and fourth events on May 3-5 and May 24-26. On June 7-9 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will be at The Bend as part of the fifth event before the next outing at Mallala on August 2-4. The final two meetings will be on September 20-22 and November 22-24, both at The Bend with the latter the 777 Enduro Crown on the GT layout.

“We have worked tirelessly alongside the Sporting Car Club to create a model that will enhance the competitor experience and place South Australia as a national leader when it comes to state-level race meetings,” added Operations Manager Wayne Williams.

The combined effort to consult with all the racing clubs and categories involved has resulted in a calendar that will support the expansion of the championship.”

The SCCSA/The Bend partnership have a schedule in place that will bolster South Australian state-level events. The promoters will offer competitive entry fees, a simplified entry process and increased track time for competitors.

The aim is to increase field sizes and place categories directly in front of the next generation of motor racing participants.

“The Sporting Car Club has been a fantastic custodian of Motorsport in SA. We started in Motorsport in the 1930s/40s running the Australian GP at Lobethal, we were heavily involved in the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix when it was in Adelaide, and we have continued to expand on that operating state-level motorsport events through Motorsport Australia here in SA for over 40 years,” SCCSA President Chris Frith.