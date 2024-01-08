To be known as the Ferrari Spettacola, the demonstrations will take place on both days on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit and will be supported by Ferrari Adelaide and Zagame Automotive Group.

Included in the exotic Italian sports car line-up is the LaFerrari, a production mid-engine hybrid sportscar named as the definitive Ferrari, powered by a 6.3lt V12 engine.

There will be a limited (just 30 produced) edition high performance track-only Ferrari FXX prototype, which is based on the Enzo Ferrari sportscar which will also make an appearance. Both are also powered by the 6.3lt V12.

The track version of the 599 GTB, the Ferrari 599XX will circulate. It is V12 powered as well, and just 44 versions were produced. The parade would not be complete without the Ferrari Enzo, named in honour of the Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

A twin-turbo V8 powered Ferrari F40 sportscar, the classic manufactured in the late 1980s is also part of the group while more Ferraris will be added, announced closer to the event.

The Festival will feature numerous road and track cars. Schedule to be held a week before the Australian Grand Prix, the Festival will display many historic, rare and significant racing vehicles. Categories featured include Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, sportscars and more plus on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more.

Ticketing and further information can be seen at AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.