McFadden backed up his opening night win with an impressive triumph in the 35-lap Saturday feature, although in entirely different circumstances to Friday.

On this occasion he wasn’t necessarily the fastest car, at least in the drawn-out early stages of the race that were heavily affected by crashes and cautions.

It was Kerry Madsen that looked like the man to beat, starting from pole and constantly charging into the lead through no less than six restarts.

Madsen was able to easily check out from second-placed Lockie McHugh on all bar the last occasion, which ultimately led to their collective downfall.

On Lap 23 the pair came onto the front straight battling for the lead, making contact that took them both out of the race on the spot.

That was fantastic news for McFadden who had come out of 12th at the start and patiently worked his way up to third at that point.

He suddenly found himself leading the way, although with Jock Goodyer not far behind.

McFadden had to survive another red flag two laps after the next restart after Michael Keen and Andrew Priolo got together which led to the latter firing into the infield wall.

Shortly after the next restart there was a scare for McFadden himself as he made contact while lapping Luke Oldfield.

McFadden managed to keep going while Oldfield bounced into contact with Michael Keen that prompted a final stoppage with four laps to run.

Any concerns over damage were quickly quelled when the race got going again, McFadden able to streak to what had seemed like an unlikely victory at the start of the A-Main.

“After I missed the first two crashes I thought maybe luck was on our side tonight,” he said.

“We had a really, really fast race car.

“I thought Luke turned right to go up the hill, and then he went left and at that point I couldn’t slow down and ran into him. It stalled the motor and when it landed it started back up.

“I’m happy it worked out that way. You take them when you can get them.

“It was a marathon of a race. Super tough track to be able to pull a pass on because of how fast it was up there. Easy to make big mistakes.

“We dug a huge hole at the start of the night by timing so bad and being 18th on points and then starting 12th in the feature. We were good enough to battle everyone. It doesn’t matter how you win them, we’ve got $40,000 in the bank.”

Behind McFadden there was chaos in the closing stages as fuel became an issue due to the yellow flag laps.

First it was third-placed Kaiden Manders who pulled off after seemingly running out of juice during the last caution.

Then, on the restart, second-placed Goodyer was swallowed up by the leading pack led by Jason Kendrick as he too struggled with fuel.

He would end up dropping to the back of the cars left running, which left him 11th at the flag.

Callum Williamson was able to jump Kendrick right at the line to grab second as the pair completed a West Aussie two-three on the podium.

Aaron Reutzel finished fourth with a very late pass on Daniel Harding.

Mick Saller was sixth from Just Whittall, Ryan Newton, Randy Morgan and Jack Williamson.