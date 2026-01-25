Three-time Classic champion McFadden booked his place on the front row for Sunday night’s final with a commanding performance, leading all 30 laps of the Night 2 feature.

“We haven’t had the best of summers but this is the week to get right, so I’m pumped,” McFadden said.

“It was a wild old day and wild night – crazy stuff happened everywhere, but how bloody good is the Classic.”

McFadden beat home pole-sitter, in form American Cole Macedo, with the surprise packet, Super2 racer Brad Vaughan, completing the podium.

Vaughan continues to make giant inroads in his rookie season in the sport, driving from 12th to third in the feature to record his finest Sprintcar result at the biggest event in the country.

“I’m thrilled and surprised and it’s a bit surreal to be on the podium with the likes of James and Cole,” Vaughan said.

“Our team has been working overtime for a result like this – and now to have a third row starting spot for the Classic final is a dream.”

Queenslanders Jy Corbet and Lockie McHugh were fourth and fifth ahead of USA trio Ryan Timms, Aaron Reutzel and Hunter Schuerenberg.

McFadden, Macedo, Vaughan and Corbet all locked themselves in to tomorrow night’s final.

A marathon night began in scorching 40 degree heat before ending in typically cold and windy Warrnambool conditions, with the temperature dropping just over 20 degrees across the evening.

A hooky track caught a bunch of cars out early with several wild rollovers which caused damage to the catch fence as qualifying took almost two hours to complete.

The biggest casualty was gun American teenager Ryan Timms, who had a wicked crash on his qualifying lap.

The reigning Knoxville Nationals champion then had to gain medical clearance before he was able to continue racing for the remainder of the night.

He lived up the hype, despite starting 20th in the feature he was able to finish sixth to remain in contention for a debut Classic crown tomorrow.

West Australian James Inglis finished a disappointing 16th in the B-Main, just hours after his sister Madison advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

The top 80 cars from the opening two nights now advance to Sunday with a final round of heats ahead of the greatest prize in Australian Sprintcar racing, the $60,000-to-win, 40-lap Classic final.