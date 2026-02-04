The Supercars champion will return to his home dirt circuit to campaign a 410 Sprintcar across a number of high-profile shows in Perth.

Kostecki will kick the swing off this Friday on the opening night of the Festival of Sprintcars before running the Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem on February 11 and the two-night Krikke Boys Shootout on February 13-14.

He will then return for a fifth and final night in March, most likely on the undercard on the Late Model Nationals on March 14.

Kostecki is well known for his love of Sprintcar racing, although has been more prominent off-track as crew chief for friend Brent Kratzmann than his own racing exploits in recent years.

This return to the Sprintcar seat will be back by the likes of Dick Johnson Racing title sponsor Shell V-Power Racing and Kostecki’s own Lucky Dogs podcast.

“I really love Sprintcar racing, love crewing, I just love the atmosphere and I’m excited to really challenge myself in like a different genre of racing,” he told Speedcafe.

“I’m doing this to make myself better for when I hop back in the Shell V-Power Mustang.

“I have no expectations whatsoever. I’m just going over to have a bit of fun and, I guess, this is like going back in time a little bit.

“My journey sort of really started at the Motorplex back in 2013 or 2014 when the Kendrick family gave me an opportunity to do some laps in their Sprintcar when I was 14 years of age at the Motorplex, which was really cool.

“I guess it’s all sort of come back around in a way, so I’m just really grateful to be able to come back home and race against some of the best guys in the country.

“The Motorplex is hands down the best facility in Australia, if not the world, and to have that right here in our backyard is truly remarkable.

“Everyone at the Motorplex team, such as [general manager] Gavin [Migro] and [marketing coordinator] Chris [Mitchell] have been really helpful as well. They do a fantastic job of promoting their events.

“So it’s a no-brainer for me to come back home and come race, helped by my car owner John Weatherall who has sent all of the gear over to Perth.”