His debut will be at the Winton Motor Raceway penultimate round of the season on October 4-6 and in a Hi-Tec Oils-backed #7 Chev Camaro before a full campaign in 2025.

It will be a complete change for the speedway ace who has never raced a car on bitumen before.

“I did do some bitumen go karts when I was a kid, but not since I was 15, but that's the exciting part, that's the challenge, trying something new,” he enthused.

“I've obviously done so many divisions in Speedway over the years, I've done everything, but this is just a completely new challenge left field and it's exciting.

“When I first started watching TA2, I saw drivers getting sideways and working the wheel, the cars have got good horsepower and are very tough looking car.

“I think that's the attraction. If I was going to do anything in road racing, this class seems to suit speedway more than any other.”

He has committed to the final two rounds to get up to speed which will allow him to be competitive from the outset of 2025.

Farr will be teammate to series front-runner Brad Gartner who was unbeaten at Morgan Park's second round and runner up at the most recent outing in his #22 Hi-Tec Oils Camaro.

“We've got targets, whether we can achieve it, we'll have to see, but I'm taking it very seriously,” said Farr who hopes to learn off the title contender with pre-event testing.

“We'll definitely do some laps to get to work out how to change gears and clutch and all that stuff, even braking it in a straight line and not having a wing on top, there's so much difference, so we need we need that time just to just to get comfortable.

“I've had a long association with Hi-Tec Oils during my motorsport career and after some discussion, we decided to reunite, and so, I'm going to be driving the Hi-Tec Oils #7 Chevy Camaro.

“Apart from the actual learning and the racing, I'm excited Hi-Tec Oils have come along on this journey, as well as my previous long-term sponsors.”

The 51-year-old has had a long and successful career which started in the early 90s. He has competed in over 700 races with well over 100 wins, almost 300 podiums and since 2013, 18 Sprintcar titles.

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series manager Stephen Whyte is delighted to have such a well-known name join the category.

“Robbie has won everything there is to win in Speedway competition around the country. This will be a very different challenge for Robbie, and we look forward to seeing him tackle circuit racing not only this year, but beyond. I'm sure he'll bring new fans to the series.”

The next round of the Super Series will be The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia on August 30-September 1, and can be seen on SBS, Kayo and Foxtel.

The #7 Hi-Tec Oils Chev Camaro that Robbie Farr will drive in the TA2 Muscle Car Series.