World of Outlaws superstar Brad Sweet has locked in NAPA Auto Parts backing for his upcoming stint in Western Australia.

Sweet, known as ‘The Big Cat’ will return to Australia for a second consecutive summer with the Landrigan Motorsport squad.

However unlike last season he will this time be based on the west coast and run five shows across Perth Motorplex and Bunbury Speedway during the USA v WA Sprintcar Speedweek.

His West Aussie adventure kicks off with the Merger Contracting Sprintcar Muster at Perth Motorplex, before a hit-out in Bunbury on January 1, the Totally Workwear New Year Derby at the Motorplex on January 2, the Maddington Toyota Summer Slam back in Bunbury on January 6 and the Speedwell Finale at Motorplex on January 13.

Sweet heads back down under off the back of another incredible WoO campaign that yielded 10 feature wins and a fifth consecutive title.

“I’m excited to go down under for some fun in the sun!” said Sweet.

“I’ve never raced in Perth but I have always wanted to see West Australia and race at Perth Motorplex.

“It’s extra special to team up with the Landrigan and NAPA Auto Parts to make it all happen again. I look forward to meeting many new fans!”

NAPA’s head of sponsorship Mitch Wiley added: “Brad Sweet is the biggest name in Sprintcar racing right now, and we are proud to help bring him back to Australia for a second tilt in our summer of racing.

“Brad is a real fan favourite, and the West Australian Sprintcar supporters are in for a treat, seeing the world’s best driver go up against the best locals and some other American imports.

“We are proud to support both Brad and Jamie, as well as James McFadden in their quest for summer Sprintcar success.”

Rico Abreu, Brock Zearfoss and Cory Eliason are also heading to WA from the US for the Speedweek.