The ADC was revived under the sanction of the AASA for Hyper Racer X1s. Sterling won four of the six rounds, dropped his worse result and finished second in the final round at One Raceway. It was also his second straight Hyper Racer title.

Round winner Dean Crooke won the first of four races. After he started second, he drafted Sterling and took the lead at Turn 2 on the second lap. While shadowing the race leader, Sterling spun at the Hairpin and fell to ninth.

Crooke won by 1.2s from Hayden Crossland and Niko French as Sterling recovered to fifth. Then followed Lucas Stasi, Hamish Leighton, Bastien Treptel and Hardy Kuhn.

Crooke also won the second encounter. Crossland closed by the mid-point before he spun at Turn 12 while Sterling improved from fifth to an eventual second. Crossland rebounded to third in front of French, Leighton, Klaver, Treptel, Brad Smith and Kuhn.

Sterling was able to snare the lead of the third race when he went around the outside of Crooke into Turn 2, and finished the move at Turn 3 as French was able to get by Crossland for third. Crossland attempted to repass on the inside, but French closed the door. Crossland spun to avoid contact and could not get the car refired which brought out the safety car.

From the restart to the end, Sterling took the win by less than a second, French finished third ahead of Leighton, Klaver, Treptel, Stasi, Smith and Peter Nowlan.

The final race went to Sterling ahead of Crooke who took the round honours. Crossland came from the back of the field to finish third ahead of Klaver, Leighton, Treptel, Stasi and Nowlan.