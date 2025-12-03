The sticker features an image of Moffat and his famous Ford Falcon hardtop from the winning 1977 Australian Touring Car Championship season.

That year, Moffat and Colin Bond finished first and second in a form finish at the Bathurst 1000.

Ford Mustangs driven by Brodie Kostecki and Matt Payne won wearing the tribute stickers at the Adelaide Grand Final.

CLICK HERE to purchase your Allan Moffat tribute sticker via Authentic Collectables.

In 2019, Moffat was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and went on to become a Dementia Australia patron.

In the wake of his passing, Dementia Australia paid tribute to Moffat for his contribution to raising awareness for the charity.

“Allan was admired and respected not only as an icon of Australian motorsport, but also as an advocate who used his profile to make a meaningful difference for people of all ages living with dementia, their families and carers,” said Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan.

“Allan’s support of our work including Memory Walk & Jog events, fundraising initiatives, media stories and social media posts has made a difference in many ways to the lives of people impacted by dementia.

“His legacy of honesty, courage and generosity will continue to help families facing dementia for years to come.”

It’s estimated that more than 433,300 people in Australia live with dementia.

Authentic Collectables noted the sticker’s significance.

“This is more than just memorabilia; it is a contribution to the fight against the cruel disease that took Allan

“As a dedicated patron, Allan fought for Dementia Australia as hard as he raced at Bathurst. 100% of the profits from this limited-edition decal will go directly to the charity to fund the urgent search for a cure.

“Pre-order yours today, wear it with pride, and help us drive toward a future without dementia—for Allan and for every family affected.”