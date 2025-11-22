Moffat died this morning, aged 86, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Canadian-born Moffat’s achievements included four victories in the Great Race at Bathurst and four Australian Touring Car Championship titles.

Moffat’s passing was confirmed by his family via a post on the legend’s official Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness that the Moffat family announces the passing of Allan Moffat OBE, who died peacefully at 11:05 this morning, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” it read.

“Allan Moffat leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, not only as a champion driver, but as a respected mentor, advocate, and friend to many.

“He will be remembered for his unwavering passion, competitive spirit, and the profound impact he had on motorsport in Australia and around the world.

“The Moffat family asks for privacy during this time as they grieve the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, and friend.”

A young Moffat moved to Australia with his family in the late 1950s and went on to become a household name as Ford’s local racing hero.

He made his Bathurst debut with the factory Ford team in 1969, the same year as the man who would become his greatest rival, Peter Brock.

Renowned for his hard working, professional and sometimes stern nature, Moffat was the perfect foil to the Holden poster boy.

Moffat took all four of his Bathurst victories for the Blue Oval in the 1970s.

The first two came in the legendary Falcon GT-HOs in 1970 and ’71.

He won again aboard Falcon hardtops in ’73 and ’77, with the last of those triumphs achieved in a 1-2 finish for his Moffat Ford Dealers team.

Moffat had also enjoyed success in the Australian Touring Car Championship in that era, taking the title in 1973, ’76 and ’77.

Ford’s withdrawal from motorsport led Moffat to Mazda and he claimed a fourth ATCC crown in 1983 with a factory-backed RX-7.

Moffat went on to race Holdens early in the Group A era, teaming with Brock at Bathurst in 1986 in a once unthinkable partnership.

He then combined with John Harvey to win the opening round of the 1987 World Touring Car Championship at Monza, Italy.

Moffat retired from driving in 1989, aged 50, following victory in the Fuji 500 aboard a Ford Sierra RS500, but continued fielding entries in the Bathurst 1000 until 1996.

He also featured as a commentator with Network Seven during the early days of the V8 era in the 1990s, as well as working as an ambassador for brands including Ford.

Moffat went public with his dementia diagnosis in 2019 and was a patron of Dementia Australia, lending his considerable profile to the raising awareness and supporting affected families.

The Allan Moffat Foundation continues this important work.

Moffat leaves behind two sons, James and Andrew, with the former having followed in his father’s footsteps to become a professional racing car driver.

A string of honours include being appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and induction into the Supercars Hall of Fame and Australian Sports Hall of Fame.