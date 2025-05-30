Brook was the fastest qualifier in the Chev Camaro and led throughout both Race 1 and 2. He took the line honours in both ahead of Ford Mustangs piloted by Ben Gomersall and Josh Thomas.

“I feel like I sweated a lot for a cool night, Ben made me work for that,” said Brook after his narrow win in the first. The second would come easier.

As Brook (Chev Camaro) led Gomersall (Ford Mustang) at the Race 1 start, Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger) grabbed third ahead of Tom Davies (Camaro), Thomas, Brad Gartner (Camaro) and Josh Webster.

The latter’s Mustang dropped its tailshaft on the main straight. That caught out Brock Paine whose Camaro hit it and sustained rain-ending damage to front left.

After the race resumed from the safety car period, there was more action at Turn 1 with Domain Ramsey (Camaro) and Mark Crutcher (Mustang) spearing off the circuit. In the meantime Thomas passed Jackson and Thomas was through shortly after.

On the last lap, Thomas took third off Thomas with Gartner close behind. Then followed Jackson, Graham Cheney (Camaro), Diesel Thomas (Mustang), Cameron Laws (Mustang) and Lee Stibbs (Camaro) who was filling in for Robbie Farr.

Brook was best away in the second outing where Gartner shot through to second ahead of Josh Thomas, Gomersall, Cheney, Diesel Thomas and Des Collier (Mustang).

Contact from Laws spun Jackson at Turn 5 and a lap later Gomersall slipped under Thomas at Turn 6, but he tagged and spun Gartner on the exit.

Gartner recovered quickly and resumed sixth. He was able to pass Diesel Thomas and Davies, but lapped traffic caught him out and Davies retrieved the spot. Then the two had contact at Turn 8.

At the chequered flag Brook was clear of Gomersall who was penalised 15s and dropped behind Josh Thomas. Gartner passed Diesel Thomas for fourth and then followed Cheney, Danny Reidy (Camaro), Collier, Paine and Davies.

TA2 will again qualify on Saturday before two more races.