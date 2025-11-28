Mostert rode the inside kerb and touched the inside armco before shooting into the outside concrete wall.

The Ford Mustang suffered damage to its left rear suspension and left front corner.

Despite the incident, Mostert was upbeat – noting a rich vein of speed. He was atop the timesheets at the time of the crash on a 1:19.4605s in the #25 car.

“The car hooked up a little bit too good for me,” he said.

“I’d been struggling a bit with the balance at Turn 8 but that tyre really livened it up a bit.

“I’d rather get my little scrape with the wall done nice and early in the weekend.

“I’m just glad I kind of saved it a little bit. It obviously hurt the car a little bit but it could have been a lot worse.

“The positive thing is the car actually feels pretty nice. We’ll get it fixed and see how we go.”

Mostert was the second Supercars driver to scrape the wall after Brodie Kostecki grazed Turn 8 in Practice 1.