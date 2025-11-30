The manufacturer title is based on race wins and the fight between GM and Ford came down to the final round for the first time since 2015.

Chevrolet entered the weekend on 16 wins against 14 for Ford, following a run of five wins from six races for the Blue Oval.

Brodie Kostecki bumped Ford’s tally to 15 with his victory on Friday, before Feeney put the result beyond doubt with his stirring Saturday performance.

It marks the fifth straight year that GM has taken the honour.

Feeney has been responsible for 14 of GM’s wins, with two to Triple Eight teammate Will Brown and one to Matt Stone Racing’s Cam Hill.

Triple Eight secured the teams’ championship last time out at Sandown, leaving the drivers’ title as the last piece of the puzzle.

Feeney enters Sunday with a 23-point lead over Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford rival Chaz Mostert.

Brown (Chevrolet) and Kai Allen (Ford) are 76 and 88 points adrift respectively.

Triple Eight will switch from GM to Ford next season, while Walkinshaw Andretti United moves from Ford to Toyota.

Jess Bala, General Motors Australia and New Zealand general manager, acknowledged the contributions of Ford-bound Triple Eight and Toyota-bound Brad Jones Racing.

“We’re also incredibly proud of everything Triple Eight have done for us at GM when it comes to racing,” said Bala.

“On behalf of my team at GM Australia & New Zealand, the fans, our dealers, our customers, obviously we want to thank Jamie and the team for everything they’ve done for the sport.

“They’ve got some amazing accolades, adding Broc’s win yesterday, up to 227 wins for us, and obviously we’re really hoping that we’ll get another drivers’ championship today with either Will or Broc at the end of today.”