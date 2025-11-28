Cameron Waters topped the timesheets with a 1:18.7884s for Tickford Racing, leading Allen to the tune of 0.0445s.

“We made a big improvement in the car,” said Allen, who set a 1:18.8329s.

“I was pretty worried there when I was rolling out on the last set of greens.

“We needed to chase something, but the car seemed to hook up.

“There’s still more in my driving, I missed about three apexes on that lap just trying too hard.

“I need to chill out, get the car a bit better and we should have a good qualifying result.”

Not far behind Allen was Broc Feeney for Triple Eight Race Engineering, 0.0596s away from Waters’ benchmark.

Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle was fourth, recovering from a spin early in the session that damaged the rear of the #55 Mustang.

Anton De Pasquale briefly stood atop the timesheets for Team 18, ending up fifth in the #18 Camaro.

The biggest storyline of Practice 2 was Chaz Mostert, who clipped the Turn 8 wall and damaged the left rear of the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang.

Despite the hit, Mostert was able to return to the race track in the closing minutes to validate the repairs. He ended the session 20th on a 1:19.4369s, which was the fastest time midway through the 30-minute session.

NASCAR Cup Series star Austin Cindric was 25th for Tickford Racing. He was unable to improve on his Practice 1 pace, clocking a 1:21.0072s.

Cindric’s session was headlined by a hit of the tyre bundle at the Senna Chicane, which badly damaged the front splitter.

Waters was another to clip the tyre bundle at the first turn, and set the quickest time of the session despite some damage.

Qualifying for Race 1 at the Adelaide Grand Final begins at 12:40pm ACDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship BP Adelaide Grand Final, Practice 2