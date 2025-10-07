This year’s Repco Supercars Championship is supported by five categories – the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup. Every support category will have three races except for the V8 SuperUtes Series, which features four races.
All entry lists are subject to change.
Dunlop Super2 Series
The Dunlop Super2 Series is headlined by the return of 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner Jonathon Webb, who joins the Masterton Motorsport set-up in a Ford Mustang.
Rylan Gray leads a Tickford Autosport lockout of the top four, followed by Nash Morris, Lochie Dalton, and Reuban Goodall.
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Make/Model
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden ZB Commodore
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|Lochie Dalton*
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|11
|Jackson Walls (R)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden ZB Commodore
|17
|Ryan Tomsett (R)
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|Jonathon Webb
|Masterton Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|25
|Matt Hillyer (R)
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden ZB Commodore
|28
|Ayrton Hodson (R)
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|33
|Bailey Sweeny (R)
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|Ben Gomersall (R)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden ZB Commodore
|36
|Cody Burcher (R)
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|53
|Max Geoghegan (R)
|Image Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|88
|Bradi Owen (R)
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia
There are no major round-on-round changes for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia between The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000. Christian Pancione is the only notable omission, while Scott Taylor returns to the grid.
David Russell will return to the #2 after celebrating his 200th start with #200 at Tailem Bend.
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Class
|1
|Harri Jones
|Jones Motorsport
|Pro
|2
|David Russell
|Hire a Hubby/TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro
|3
|Oscar Targett
|Earl Bamber Motorsport Australia
|Pro
|4
|Stephen Grove
|Grove Racing/Team Melbourne Performance Centre
|Pro-Am
|7
|Caleb Sumich
|Welder Rentals
|Pro
|9
|Marc Cini
|Hallmarc/Team Melbourne Performance Centre
|Pro-Am
|13
|Sam Shahin
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Pro-Am
|14
|Matthew Belford
|ID Land/GWR Australia
|Pro-Am
|15
|Clay Osborne
|Power and Earth.com
|Pro
|16
|Hamish Fitzsimmons
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Pro-Am
|23
|Lockie Bloxsom
|Club LBR
|Pro
|28
|Bayley Hall
|EMA/Vacationer Caravans
|Pro
|35
|Indiran Padayachee
|Willani Investments
|Pro-Am
|66
|Marco Giltrap
|Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Pro
|72
|Max Vidau
|MVA Racing
|Pro
|77
|Rodney Jane
|Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T-Marts
|Pro-Am
|81
|Tom McLennan
|McLennan Motorsport/TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro
|85
|Matt Slavin
|Ashley Seward Motorsport/Ares Group
|Pro-Am
|88
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Dexion /RAM Motorsport
|Pro
|95
|Brett Boulton
|MyConstruct.com
|Pro-Am
|99
|Marcus Amand
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Pro-Am
|777
|Marcos Flack
|Sonic /Bob Jane T-Marts
|Pro
|911
|Glen Wood
|Embrey Attachments/Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Pro
|992
|Dale Wood
|Connected Spaces/Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Pro
|999
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane TMarts/PitBox
|Pro
Touring Car Masters
The return of Touring Car Masters to The Mountain sees the historic V8 field joined by a slew of cars from across the ditch.
Angus Fogg headlines the international entries in his fire-breathing Ford Mustang.
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Country
|Made/Model
|1
|Adam Garwood
|AMA Collision
|Australia
|Ford Perana Capri
|3
|Danny Buzadzic
|Western General Bodyworks
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|4
|Allan Hughes
|Northside Taxis
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|6
|Ryan Hansford
|Multispares Racing
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|7
|Jim Policina
|MoCOMM Motorsport Comms
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|8
|Ben Dunn
|Red Ass Burritos/ Bespoke Financial Advisory
|Australia
|Chevrolet Monza
|9
|Andrew Fisher
|Jesus Racing
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|11
|Angus Fogg
|JA Russell Ltd, Mountshop, Thorn, Metalco, etc.
|New Zealand
|Ford 70 Mustang
|12
|Peter Burnitt
|Depulo Wheel Reconditioners Gold Coast
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|16
|Sandra Eden
|New Zealand
|Holden Torana A9X
|18
|David Hender
|Pearcedale Plant Hire P/L
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|24
|Scott Fleming
|Mona Vale Smash Repairs
|Australia
|Holden HQ Monaro
|26
|Janine Wallace
|Janine Wallace & Chris Gray
|New Zealand
|Holden Commodore
|27
|David Schramm
|Accurate Road Profiling P/L
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|28
|Jamie Tilley
|Prolube Lubricants
|Australia
|Falcon XY GTHO
|29
|Martin Riseley
|Heywoods Shepparton Motor Panel
|Australia
|Ford 66 Mustang
|33
|Steven Johnson
|Hancock Racing
|Australia
|Ford 69 Mustang
|46
|Leo Tobin
|Pierce Plumbing/ Pro Wash Car Wash
|Australia
|Mustang Trans Am
|51
|Gavin McLaughlin
|Piggy Backers Rentals / Carboglass
|New Zealand
|Holden HQ Monaro
|52
|Keith Kassulke
|Australia
|Ford Falcon XB Coupe
|56
|Rod Hayman
|Northwest Auto Electrical/ Haymans Gin
|New Zealand
|Pontiac 70 Firebird
|58
|Mark Duggan
|Duggan Family Hotels
|Australia
|Holden VB Commodore
|60
|Cameron Tilley
|Miller Electrical/ Tilley Motorsport Spares
|Australia
|Valiant Pacer
|65
|Michael Cannon
|Cannon Trailers
|Australia
|Ford Falcon XY GTHO
|70
|Rob Lewis
|Mag & Turbo Warehouse, Universal Signs, etc.
|New Zealand
|Chevrolet 70 Camaro
|71
|Marcus Zukanovic
|Action Motor Industries
|Australia
|Ford Falcon XO
|77
|Warren Trewin
|SNB Berryman Racing
|Australia
|Holden HQ Monaro
|78
|Jeremy Hassell
|Team Bullfrog
|Australia
|Holden Torana A9X
|81
|Hamish Frew
|Akatrax Bike Park
|New Zealand
|Chevrolet 70 Camaro
|85
|Scott Cameron
|Whiteline Transport (Aust) P/L & Duggan Hotels
|Australia
|Chevrolet 70 Camaro
|88
|Tony Karanfilovski
|TIFS Third Party Logistics
|Australia
|Ford 69 Mustang
|95
|Joel Heinrich
|Whiteline Transport (Aust) / CR International
|Australia
|Chevrolet 69 Camaro
|101
|Tony Quinn
|New Zealand
|Pontiac 79 Trans Am
|117
|Greg Cuttance
|Dannevirke Honda/ Cuttys Livestock, etc.
|New Zealand
|Ford Falcon XE
|127
|Tristan Teki
|Chemz, NAPA Auto Parts, Hymech Whanganui, etc.
|New Zealand
|Chevrolet 69 Camaro
|129
|Bruce Tinnelly
|Paul Smith Earthmoving
|New Zealand
|Holden HT Monaro GTS
|138
|Grant Rivers
|Total Transport Ltd, Repco Wanganui, etc.
|New Zealand
|Ford Falcon XE
|143
|Tony Galbraith
|Wasn’t Me Racing
|New Zealand
|Valiant VH Charger
|151
|Mike Wallace
|Tigercat, Cooke Howlison, AB Equipment, etc.
|New Zealand
|Chevrolet Monza
|477
|Greg Donaldson
|Greg Donaldson Contracting Ltd, etc.
|New Zealand
|Chevrolet 70 Camaro
|782
|David Casey
|782 Motors
|Australia
|Holden Commodore
Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series
It’s a true V8 feel at this year’s Bathurst 1000, with the V8 SuperUtes roaring around The Mountain once again.
More than 20 of the flat-bed utes will race across the four days. The series will enjoy four races across the weekend.
|Num
|Driver
|Make/Model
|Sponsor
|1
|Adam Marjoram
|Isuzu D-MAX
|Team Motion Racing
|3
|David Sieders
|Mazda BT-50 II
|Yuasa Batteries Racing
|4
|Aaron Borg
|Isuzu D-MAX
|Team Motion Racing
|7
|Dean Campbell
|Isuzu D-MAX
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|8
|Jason Norris
|Toyota HiLux
|Auto Masters Racing
|9
|Amar Sharma
|Mazda BT-50 II
|City Rural Insurance Brokers
|18
|Cody Brewczynski
|Toyota HiLux
|Wanless / Custom Lithium
|21
|Matt Nolan
|Ford Ranger I
|Clipsal / My Construct Racing
|26
|Luke Webber
|Mazda BT-50 I
|O’Brien AutoGlass
|41
|Adrian Cottrell
|Holden Colorado
|3D SiteWorx Racing
|50
|Jimmy Vernon
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Team Ultima
|55
|Michael Sherwell
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Nova Air and Electrical
|64
|Craig Woods
|Toyota HiLux
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|$65
|Glen Melling
|Holden Colorado
|Jasmat Steel Fabrications
|76
|Ellexandra Best
|Mazda BT-50 II
|Best Leisure Industries
|90
|Jayden Wanzek
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Carryboy Racing
|93
|Richard Mork
|Ford Ranger I
|Uniden
|96
|Brad Vereker
|Toyota HiLux
|JWL Racing
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Ford Ranger II
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|333
|Rossi Johnson
|Holden Colorado
|Shorebarge
|777
|Holly Espray
|Isuzu D-MAX I
|Uniden HER
|782
|David Casey
|Mitsubishi Triton
|SEVEN82MOTORS
|805
|Jensen Engelhardt
|Toyota HiLux
|AIV Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup
The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup has established itself as one of the best breeding grounds for up-and-coming talent.
Producing the likes of Broc Feeney and Will Brown, the next generation will look to strut their stuff at The Mountain with three races across the weekend.
Three cars are entered under the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia banner as star entries, namely Steve Owen, Liam Gerges, and Chris White.
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|2
|Lincoln Taylor
|WAU Racing Pty Ltd
|Method Race Wheels
|3
|Harrison Blanchard
|ninety9motorsport
|Aunger | CalOffRoad | 99MS
|4
|Jack Westbury
|Jack Westbury
|Attachment Warehouse Racing
|7
|Clay Richards
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Racer Industries
|8
|Jordan Freestone
|Jordan Freestone
|BRP Advisory | Sieders Racing Team
|9
|Byron Lutelu
|ninety9motorsport
|99motorsport – Banksia Design
|17
|Salvatore Imbrogno
|Salvatore Imbrogno
|SI-RACING, Bestbar Reinforcements, Shell Fuel Card, Apex Home Improvements
|18
|Lachlan Gibbons
|Simon Gibbons
|Lachlan Gibbons Motorsport / Chess Moving Aust.
|19
|Pip Casabene
|Pip Casabene
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|31
|Brock Stinson
|Brock Stinson
|Stinson Family Racing
|33
|Harry Tomkins
|Harry Tomkins
|Battery Stop
|34
|Oliver Wickham
|Oliver Wickham
|ACL RACE BEARINGS
|36
|Joshua Anderson
|Sieders Racing Team
|Clean Vibs | Sieders Racing Team
|37
|Jett Murray
|Jett Murray
|Lodge Bros Stonemasons / Action Motorsports
|38
|Tyler Cheney
|Graham Cheney
|IES Motorsports
|39
|Jack Szewczuk
|Jack Szewczuk
|Borger Cranes
|45
|Hayden Hume
|Hayden Hume
|Total Parts Pro Motorsport
|55
|Charlie Nash
|Tickford Autosport Racing
|Tickford Autosport Racing
|67
|Liam Gerges
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|68
|Max Walton
|Harry Lack Racing Pty Ltd
|6868 Motorsport
|69
|Charlie Parker
|Charlie Parker
|Dexion Launceston
|71
|Craig Thornton
|Iain Thornton
|Thornsport / Thorntek
|84
|Steve Owen
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|86
|Chris White
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia
|88
|Lachlan Evennett
|Lachlan Evennett
|CAMM Quarries & Concrete/BF Racing
|94
|Shane Roberts
|Shane Roberts
|Wickham Freight Lines / Roberts Racing
|95
|William Seal
|William Seal
|Global Self Storage Penrith / Seal Motorsport
|99
|Ben Stewart
|ninety9motorsport
|99motorsport – Flamingro
|116
|Kade Davey
|Racing Together Ltd
|Racing Together Supercheap
|117
|Hugo Simpson
|ICL Racing Pty Ltd
|I C L Racing
|136
|Isaac Demellweek
|Isaac Demellweek
|BJs Workwear/ Hard Yakka/ Gato Sales and Repair
|155
|Zane Rinaldi
|Zane Rinaldi
|Alientech Australia / ATR Motorsports
|186
|Cooper Barnes
|Cooper Barnes
|Designer Living Kitchens / Action Motorsports
|777
|Romeo Nasr
|ninety9motorsport
|99motorsport / Carrera by Design
|999
|Toby Dvorak
|ninety9motorsport
|99motorsport / Brand Print Australia
