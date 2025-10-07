This year’s Repco Supercars Championship is supported by five categories – the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup. Every support category will have three races except for the V8 SuperUtes Series, which features four races.

All entry lists are subject to change.

Dunlop Super2 Series

The Dunlop Super2 Series is headlined by the return of 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner Jonathon Webb, who joins the Masterton Motorsport set-up in a Ford Mustang.

Rylan Gray leads a Tickford Autosport lockout of the top four, followed by Nash Morris, Lochie Dalton, and Reuban Goodall.

Num Driver Team Make/Model 1 Zach Bates Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 2 Campbell Logan Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore 5 Reuben Goodall Tickford Autosport Ford Mustang GT 6 Lochie Dalton* Tickford Autosport Ford Mustang GT 9 Cody Gillis Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore 11 Jackson Walls (R) Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore 17 Ryan Tomsett (R) Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 19 Jonathon Webb Masterton Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 25 Matt Hillyer (R) Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore 28 Ayrton Hodson (R) Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 33 Bailey Sweeny (R) Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 35 Ben Gomersall (R) Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore 36 Cody Burcher (R) Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 53 Max Geoghegan (R) Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore 54 Jordyn Sinni Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 55 Rylan Gray Tickford Autosport Ford Mustang GT 80 Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore 88 Bradi Owen (R) Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 92 Cameron McLeod Kelly Racing Ford Mustang GT 99 Jobe Stewart Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore 118 Jarrod Hughes Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore 222 Nash Morris Tickford Autosport Ford Mustang GT

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

There are no major round-on-round changes for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia between The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000. Christian Pancione is the only notable omission, while Scott Taylor returns to the grid.

David Russell will return to the #2 after celebrating his 200th start with #200 at Tailem Bend.

Num Driver Team/Sponsor Class 1 Harri Jones Jones Motorsport Pro 2 David Russell Hire a Hubby/TekworkX Motorsport Pro 3 Oscar Targett Earl Bamber Motorsport Australia Pro 4 Stephen Grove Grove Racing/Team Melbourne Performance Centre Pro-Am 7 Caleb Sumich Welder Rentals Pro 9 Marc Cini Hallmarc/Team Melbourne Performance Centre Pro-Am 13 Sam Shahin The Bend Motorsport Park Pro-Am 14 Matthew Belford ID Land/GWR Australia Pro-Am 15 Clay Osborne Power and Earth.com Pro 16 Hamish Fitzsimmons Melbourne Performance Centre Pro-Am 23 Lockie Bloxsom Club LBR Pro 28 Bayley Hall EMA/Vacationer Caravans Pro 35 Indiran Padayachee Willani Investments Pro-Am 66 Marco Giltrap Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motorsport Pro 72 Max Vidau MVA Racing Pro 77 Rodney Jane Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T-Marts Pro-Am 81 Tom McLennan McLennan Motorsport/TekworkX Motorsport Pro 85 Matt Slavin Ashley Seward Motorsport/Ares Group Pro-Am 88 Dylan O’Keeffe Dexion /RAM Motorsport Pro 95 Brett Boulton MyConstruct.com Pro-Am 99 Marcus Amand TekworkX Motorsport Pro 222 Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport Pro-Am 777 Marcos Flack Sonic /Bob Jane T-Marts Pro 911 Glen Wood Embrey Attachments/Earl Bamber Motorsport Pro 992 Dale Wood Connected Spaces/Earl Bamber Motorsport Pro 999 Angelo Mouzouris Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane TMarts/PitBox Pro

Touring Car Masters

The return of Touring Car Masters to The Mountain sees the historic V8 field joined by a slew of cars from across the ditch.

Angus Fogg headlines the international entries in his fire-breathing Ford Mustang.

Num Driver Team/Sponsor Country Made/Model 1 Adam Garwood AMA Collision Australia Ford Perana Capri ​ 3 Danny Buzadzic Western General Bodyworks ​ Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 4 Allan Hughes Northside Taxis Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 6 Ryan Hansford Multispares Racing Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 7 Jim Policina MoCOMM Motorsport Comms ​ Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 8 Ben Dunn Red Ass Burritos/ Bespoke Financial Advisory ​ Australia Chevrolet Monza 9 Andrew Fisher Jesus Racing Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 11 Angus Fogg JA Russell Ltd, Mountshop, Thorn, Metalco, etc. ​ New Zealand Ford 70 Mustang 12 Peter Burnitt Depulo Wheel Reconditioners Gold Coast ​ Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 16 Sandra Eden New Zealand Holden Torana A9X ​ 18 David Hender Pearcedale Plant Hire P/L ​ Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 24 Scott Fleming Mona Vale Smash Repairs ​ Australia Holden HQ Monaro ​ 26 Janine Wallace Janine Wallace & Chris Gray ​ New Zealand Holden Commodore 27 David Schramm Accurate Road Profiling P/L ​ Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 28 Jamie Tilley Prolube Lubricants Australia Falcon XY GTHO ​ 29 Martin Riseley Heywoods Shepparton Motor Panel ​ Australia Ford 66 Mustang ​ 33 Steven Johnson Hancock Racing Australia Ford 69 Mustang ​ 46 Leo Tobin Pierce Plumbing/ Pro Wash Car Wash ​ Australia Mustang Trans Am 51 Gavin McLaughlin Piggy Backers Rentals / Carboglass ​ New Zealand Holden HQ Monaro ​ 52 Keith Kassulke Australia Ford Falcon XB Coupe ​ 56 Rod Hayman Northwest Auto Electrical/ Haymans Gin ​ New Zealand Pontiac 70 Firebird ​ 58 Mark Duggan Duggan Family Hotels ​ Australia Holden VB Commodore ​ 60 Cameron Tilley Miller Electrical/ Tilley Motorsport Spares ​ Australia Valiant Pacer 65 Michael Cannon Cannon Trailers Australia Ford Falcon XY GTHO ​ 70 Rob Lewis Mag & Turbo Warehouse, Universal Signs, etc. ​ New Zealand Chevrolet 70 Camaro ​ 71 Marcus Zukanovic Action Motor Industries ​ Australia Ford Falcon XO ​ 77 Warren Trewin SNB Berryman Racing ​ Australia Holden HQ Monaro ​ 78 Jeremy Hassell Team Bullfrog Australia Holden Torana A9X ​ 81 Hamish Frew Akatrax Bike Park ​ New Zealand Chevrolet 70 Camaro ​ 85 Scott Cameron Whiteline Transport (Aust) P/L & Duggan Hotels ​ Australia Chevrolet 70 Camaro ​ 88 Tony Karanfilovski TIFS Third Party Logistics ​ Australia Ford 69 Mustang ​ 95 Joel Heinrich Whiteline Transport (Aust) / CR International ​ Australia Chevrolet 69 Camaro ​ 101 Tony Quinn New Zealand Pontiac 79 Trans Am ​ 117 Greg Cuttance Dannevirke Honda/ Cuttys Livestock, etc. ​ New Zealand Ford Falcon XE ​ 127 Tristan Teki Chemz, NAPA Auto Parts, Hymech Whanganui, etc. ​ New Zealand Chevrolet 69 Camaro ​ 129 Bruce Tinnelly Paul Smith Earthmoving ​ New Zealand Holden HT Monaro GTS ​ 138 Grant Rivers Total Transport Ltd, Repco Wanganui, etc. ​ New Zealand Ford Falcon XE ​ 143 Tony Galbraith Wasn’t Me Racing ​ New Zealand Valiant VH Charger ​ 151 Mike Wallace Tigercat, Cooke Howlison, AB Equipment, etc. ​ New Zealand Chevrolet Monza 477 Greg Donaldson Greg Donaldson Contracting Ltd, etc. ​ New Zealand Chevrolet 70 Camaro ​ 782 David Casey 782 Motors Australia Holden Commodore

Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series

It’s a true V8 feel at this year’s Bathurst 1000, with the V8 SuperUtes roaring around The Mountain once again.

More than 20 of the flat-bed utes will race across the four days. The series will enjoy four races across the weekend.

Num Driver Make/Model Sponsor 1 Adam Marjoram Isuzu D-MAX Team Motion Racing 3 David Sieders Mazda BT-50 II Yuasa Batteries Racing 4 Aaron Borg Isuzu D-MAX Team Motion Racing 7 Dean Campbell Isuzu D-MAX EFS 4×4 Accessories 8 Jason Norris Toyota HiLux Auto Masters Racing 9 Amar Sharma Mazda BT-50 II City Rural Insurance Brokers 18 Cody Brewczynski Toyota HiLux Wanless / Custom Lithium 21 Matt Nolan Ford Ranger I Clipsal / My Construct Racing 26 Luke Webber Mazda BT-50 I O’Brien AutoGlass 41 Adrian Cottrell Holden Colorado 3D SiteWorx Racing 50 Jimmy Vernon Mitsubishi Triton Team Ultima 55 Michael Sherwell Mitsubishi Triton Nova Air and Electrical 64 Craig Woods Toyota HiLux Western Sydney Motorsport $65 Glen Melling Holden Colorado Jasmat Steel Fabrications 76 Ellexandra Best Mazda BT-50 II Best Leisure Industries 90 Jayden Wanzek Mitsubishi Triton Carryboy Racing 93 Richard Mork Ford Ranger I Uniden 96 Brad Vereker Toyota HiLux JWL Racing 222 Scott Taylor Ford Ranger II Scott Taylor Motorsport 333 Rossi Johnson Holden Colorado Shorebarge 777 Holly Espray Isuzu D-MAX I Uniden HER 782 David Casey Mitsubishi Triton SEVEN82MOTORS 805 Jensen Engelhardt Toyota HiLux AIV Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup has established itself as one of the best breeding grounds for up-and-coming talent.

Producing the likes of Broc Feeney and Will Brown, the next generation will look to strut their stuff at The Mountain with three races across the weekend.

Three cars are entered under the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia banner as star entries, namely Steve Owen, Liam Gerges, and Chris White.