The 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner has been named in a 22 car Super2 field for Mount Panorama, set to drive for returning team Masterton Motorsport.

James Masterton campaigned the ex-Tickford Racing Mustang during the 2023 Super2 season but has been absent since last year’s opener.

The car will sport Webb’s traditional #19 for the event and carry backing from Nulon.

Webb’s return continues a series of Bathurst cameos for the Gold Coast-based former Supercars team owner in recent years.

Last year he tackled the Super2 races aboard Eggleston Motorsport’s #88 Holden Commodore in place of Cooper Murray.

That followed a one-off return to the Great Race with PremiAir Racing in 2023.

Webb, now 41, contested 17 Bathurst 1000s between 2006 and 2023, winning for his own Tekno Autosports operation alongside Will Davison in 2016.

Tekno became PremiAir in 2022 following a buyout from drag racing champion Peter Xiberras.

Webb’s entry is one of three changes to the Super2 field for Bathurst.

Mason Kelly is sitting out the remainder of the season following a heavy crash at the last round at Queensland Raceway.

Eggleston’s Elliot Cleary meanwhile remains out of action due to the broken hand that prevented him from starting either of the Ipswich Super2 encounters.

Tickford Racing enters the fifth and penultimate round of the campaign with its four drivers leading the way in the standings.

Rylan Gray leads on 1011 points from Nash Morris (894), Lochie Dalton (873) and Reuben Goodall (828), with Triple Eight’s Jackson Walls (816) best of the rest in fifth.

Morris will debut a new Gen2 Mustang at Mount Panorama, while Triple Eight has delayed the rollout of a fresh car for Ben Gomersall until 2026.