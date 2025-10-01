Nash Morris has been thrown the keys to the fresh machine, running it for the first time in a shakedown at Winton last Wednesday ahead of the trip to Bathurst.

Supercars permitted the construction of new Gen2 cars for competition in Super2 this season.

Tickford and Walkinshaw Andretti United took advantage of the rule change to debut new cars for Lochie Dalton and Campbell Logan respectively at the start of 2025.

Triple Eight had intended to follow suit by debuting one last Commodore at Bathurst but has delayed that until 2026 due in part to the workload surrounding its Ford switch.

Tickford team manager Matt Roberts confirmed to Speedcafe that Morris’ previous chassis has been parked from racing duties and will be returned to one of its former liveries.

“We identified a while ago that some of these cars are starting to get a bit long in the tooth,” Roberts told Speedcafe.

“We had enough parts there to build another chassis, so we decided to shelve one of the current cars and bring online a new addition.

“The guys have done a great job to finish it for the test day last week before it goes into the truck this coming Friday for the trip to Bathurst.”

While the new Morris Mustang will be Tickford’s last Gen2 build, the Melbourne-based squad is only ramping up its in-house chassis manufacturing.

It plans to construct two new Gen3 chassis for Cam Waters and Thomas Randle to campaign in the Supercars Championship next season.

The Gen3 Mustangs raced by Tickford to date have utilised chassis constructed by Pace Innovations in Queensland.

Tickford, like Brad Jones Racing, has decided to go in-house for its future builds.

“Our goal is to start next year with two fresh Tickford chassis,” he said, with the team having already sold to Scott Taylor the car currently being raced by Waters.

“We’ve got our own in-house fabrication and everything at our fingertips, so we’re using our internal resource rather than paying someone else to do it.”

Tickford will join BJR, Pace, Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport and Walkinshaw Andretti United as Gen3 chassis builders.

Supercars is yet to confirm when Gen3 will move into Super2, with the second-tier to remain the domain of Gen2 machines for at least one more season.