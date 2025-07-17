Tickford revealed the deal in a typically light-hearted social media video featuring businessman and racer Taylor and Waters.

The car, which Waters debuted at Albert Park last year, is expected to be handed over to its new owner following the current season.

Tickford has flagged plans to start building its own chassis having used Pace Innovations-supplied units since the start of the Gen3 era.

Taylor meanwhile is a noted car collector with Craig Lowndes’ 2015 and ’18 Bathurst 1000 winning Commodores among his stable.

The Gold Coaster is already involved with Tickford, funding Nash Morris’ Super2 Series entry and transporting it around the country in his own STM transporter.

Waters’ Mustang featured an STM sticker at the recent Townsville 500, seemingly in reference to his recent purchase.

While Tickford is currently close to finalising changes to its ownerships structure, Taylor told Speedcafe earlier this year that he’s not in the race for an equity stake in the team.

Tickford is instead believed to be chasing private equity investment, having gone to the market via Sydney-based Prime Capital late last year.