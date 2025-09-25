Triple Eight is partway through the build of a fresh Gen2 chassis for customer Jason Gomersall’s son Ben to campaign in the team’s Super2 Series program.

A planned debut for the car at next month’s Bathurst 1000 has however been delayed until 2026 as the team deals with its Mustang workload.

Gomersall Jr will continue to race his current chassis alongside last-start winner Jackson Walls for the balance of the Super2 season.

“It’s been pushed back to a later date,” Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton told Speedcafe of the new Commodore, noting the chassis has been finished ahead of assembly into a complete car.

“There’s quite a few reasons that’s happened from T8’s side and from Jason Gomersall’s side, so you just work together on a plan and then you decide what the best thing to do is.

“It’s easy to think it’s the best thing for Bathurst, but maybe it’s not, it’s a high-risk circuit to roll out a brand-new car, and so is Adelaide.

“So, pushing it back, I think we’re at a good plan for that now.”

Supercars permitted the build of new chassis for the Super2 Series this year, with Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United already taking advantage of the change.

Gomersall Sr told Speedcafe he’s in no rush to get the new car on track. Ben is currently enjoying a positive debut season and sits seventh in the points standings.

“They would have gotten it ready for Bathurst if I’d insisted but we deemed there were better ways to use our resource and get it ready for the first round next year,” said Gomersall.

“There’s nothing wrong with the car that Ben’s in, we’re just building an extra chassis because I had the bits to do it.”

Triple Eight is set to continue to field Commodores in Super2 next season despite its move to the Blue Oval.

“I had to confirm that before I progressed obviously, there was no point building another ZB if we weren’t running ZBs,” added Gomersall.

“It will be good. Continuity is king in this business, so it will be good for Ben to come back for another year with the same group of people.”

The build of Gomersall’s Commodore began after Triple Eight’s first Mustang, which is soon to be shipped to the United States for post-season wind tunnel testing.

That means the Gomersall car is dubbed chassis 888A-071, splitting the team’s first two Mustangs in the team’s number sequence.