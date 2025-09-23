The Red Bull Ampol Racing squad had initially planned to have its maiden Mustang on track for its first test laps ahead of the Enduro Cup.

However, as Jamie Whincup outlined last month, a decision to include the Mustang in post-season wind tunnel testing threw a curveball at the squad.

Triple Eight will act as Ford’s homologation team for the three-car tunnel test at Windshear in the United States, set to take place in December.

With its almost-complete first car currently being prepared to go into a shipping container bound for the US, its second chassis is now the first earmarked for track duties.

Whincup had suggested the second car would be ready by roughly November, but Dutton advises it won’t hit the track until 2026.

“The wind tunnel means we won’t be shaking down a Mustang this year,” Dutton told Speedcafe.

“It’s created a tonne more workload than the initial plan. It is something that was late and has had a large impact on the workload at T8.”

Dutton said the prospect of aerodynamic changes to the Mustang is also a factor in why its Ford won’t make an early appearance.

“There quite likely will be aero changes,” Dutton said. “You can shake down a chassis but it’s the same chassis [as the Camaro].

“It’s a different engine but it’s not a new engine, so you could do some engine work, but with the aero being different and being worked on, it’s diminishing returns in running one on the track.”

Dutton also noted the wind tunnel preparation work does not stop when the car is handed over to Supercars for dispatch.

“You still have to work on a lot of options that you take with you when you go over for wind tunnel testing, because you have to have tools to be able to balance the cars,” he said.

“Even if they went in [to the tunnel] and the Mustang and Camaro are the same, if the Toyota is way different, it’s not just up to the Toyota to move to the others.

“If they use all their tools and they don’t get there, then what do you do? So it’s going to be a big job… we have to decide, design, manufacturer, pre-fit and have everything ready.

“It is a mammoth task that sometimes sounds easy, but it’s huge to do, especially when we’re trying to go racing at the same time.”

Dutton said the team cancelled travel plans for two of its experienced crew just days out from The Bend due to the need to get the US-bound Mustang ready.

Triple Eight heads to next month’s Bathurst 1000 with a big lead in the teams’ championship and its drivers Broc Feeney and Will Brown first and third in the drivers’ standings.

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18 are also readying cars for the wind tunnel test as part of their duties as homologation teams for Toyota and GM respectively.