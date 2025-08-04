The category had initially flagged plans to run only the new-for-2026 Toyota during a return visit to the state-of-the-art Windshear facility in North Carolina.

Supercars conducted wind tunnel testing for the first time in its history over the 2023/24 off-season as part of a multi-million-dollar effort to achieve parity between the Ford and GM.

Rather than trying to match the Supra against the previous data, there had been talk Supercars would bring the Camaro to act as a reference datum.

However, it’s now decided to bite the bullet and fund a return trip for all three, avoiding the potentially awkward look of leaving the Mustang out.

Homologation teams Walkinshaw Andretti United (Toyota), Team 18 (GM) and Triple Eight (Ford) will represent the three brands at the test.

The Camaro will run first and act as the reference point for the others to follow.

While the Mustang is theoretically also only a reference car and not the subject of an intended re-homologation, minor tweaks may be made to it if required to match the GM’s numbers.

WAU faces the biggest challenge as it homologates the new Supra and will bring a raft of bodywork options to lock in a final specification.

“We’re incredibly proud of how competitive the racing has been this year,” said Supercars’ head of motorsport Tim Edwards.

“We’ve seen an exceptional spread of winners from across the field and some of the closest finishes in our history.

“Wind tunnel testing all three cars together will give us additional data to add to what we will have already collected and help further validate and fine-tune our aerodynamic parity processes.

“Ahead of this exciting new chapter for the sport, this testing will only strengthen our knowledge base ahead of Toyota’s debut in 2026.”

The 2023/24 wind tunnel testing largely quietened aerodynamic parity complaints that had resulted in multiple in-season changes to the Mustang during that first Gen3 season.

Parity debates since have largely focused on engine performance, with Supercars also expected to take all three engines to the US for more transient dyno testing ahead of 2026.

However, the strengths and weaknesses of the Mustang and Camaro at different circuits has left some continuing to question whether the two bodies really are equal in real-world conditions.

Notably, the Camaro and Mustang ran the last round of wind tunnel tests with their panel gaps taped over, presented in theoretically perfect aerodynamic form.

That is one of several areas that is set to be analysed by Supercars and the three HTs in the lead-up to the return tests.

“This process gives us complete confidence in the technical foundations of the championship heading into next year,” added Edwards.

“The teams are working together, the cars will be scanned and checked before and after the tunnel runs, and the data we collect will help deliver the close, hard racing our fans expect.”

The wind tunnel testing is due to take place at the start of December, following the final round of the 2025 Supercars Championship in Adelaide.

WAU plans to have its first Toyota on track in the coming weeks, allowing track validation of its bodywork to take place before heading to the wind tunnel.