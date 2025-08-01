A series of demonstration runs for the car are slated across the four days of the October 9-12 event, pending the successful completion of private testing in the lead-up.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the Gen3 Supra will be unveiled at Supercars’ launch function for the Great Race in Sydney on September 1.

That coincides with earlier projections that homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United will have its first Supra ready for testing by late August.

Running the car on track at Bathurst is part of a PR blitz to be rolled out by Australia’s biggest selling car manufacturer ahead of its long-awaited entry to Supercars in 2026.

Toyota announced the deal last September and at Bathurst the following month revealed a full-size clay model of what a Gen3 Supra could look like.

It’s been relatively quiet since amid work on the technical package and a pledge from Toyota to be respectful to WAU’s current relationship with Ford.

WAU Academy coach Warren Luff is expected to tackle early testing with the car, although whether guest drivers will be part of the Bathurst demos is currently unclear.

The spotlight on the sport at Bathurst makes it a logical place to showcase new machinery, with recent examples including Supercars’ reveal of the Gen3 Mustang and Camaro in 2021.

Toyota will again have a garage in pit lane dedicated to the Supra at this year’s Great Race, where fans will be able to have an up-close look at the machine.

The company’s local vice president of marketing, Sean Hanley, has been the driving force behind the project and has made no secret that winning Bathurst is the major focus.

“The debut of the GR Supra Supercar at the upcoming Bathurst 1000 launch in Sydney marks a truly historic milestone for Toyota in Australian motorsport,” he said.

“GR Supra is a car synonymous with performance, passion and power, and as a racecar, it makes an electrifying statement.

“This isn’t just an arrival — it’s our next bold step as we prepare to join the Supercars grid alongside the Mustang and Camaro in 2026.

“This moment is sure to ignite excitement among fans of Supercars, Toyota and Toyota GAZOO Racing across the nation.

“And the excitement will only build from here, with the GR Supra Supercar heading to this year’s Bathurst 1000, where fans will have their first opportunity to get up close and personal with this absolute beast of a race car.”

There will be six Supras on the Supercars grid in 2026; two from WAU and four from Brad Jones Racing, which will make the switch from Chevrolet.