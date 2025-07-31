The much-anticipated Supra will be formally unveiled during a Bathurst 1000 launch event in Sydney on September 1.

What is unknown is whether that will be before or after its first test, with homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United having already set a late-August target for initial on-track development work.

This September 1 date is the first hard-and-fast milestone to be locked for a Supra program that has been kept under lock and key.

It was only recently that Speedcafe was able to bring some details of the engine development to light, with a pair of different V8 options in the works.

One is in the hands of Supercars itself at its engine shop in Queensland, while the other is a WAU project, believed to be under development through UK-based Swindon Powertrains.

A clay model of the Supra was unveiled at the Bathurst 1000 last year, however that was a prototype design that hadn’t undergone proper aero analysis compared to the Mustang and Camaro.

Toyota will join the Supercars Championship next year alongside Ford and GM in what is a major coup for the category.

There will be six Supras on the grid – two from WAU and four from Brad Jones Racing.