A clay model of the car was unveiled at the Bathurst 1000 on Friday afternoon with Australia’s vice president of sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley and senior manager of Toyota Design Australia Nic Hogio.

The car is the work of Toyota Design Australia and is colloquially being dubbed the “Supracar”. Aesthetically, the car takes styling cues from the FT1 concept car that formed the basis of the production GR Supra.

“Our design team has amped up the car significantly, giving fans a fresh perspective of GR Supra performance through a car that instantly looks like it owns the track,” Hogios said.

“We are enthusiasts first and foremost, and the GR Supra Supercar is the kind of project we dream about working on. We can’t wait to see it competing and winning in Supercars, including right here at Bathurst.”

Having long been courted by Supercars and various teams over the years, Toyota’s entry into Supercars is decades in the making.

The Supra will make its on-track competition debut in 2026.

“Taking part in the heat of Supercars, as well as other racing and rallying series around the world, provides technical learnings that can be transferred to the development of our entire range of vehicles – not just our sports cars,” Mr Hanley said.

“We are looking forward to building on the passion among enthusiasts for our GR range and to generating interest and excitement among motorsport fans, including those who are new to our brand.

“We are also keen to involve our own people, enabling them to improve their skills and acquire new abilities in the high-pressure teamwork environment that is motorsport.

“The experience gained by our local designers, modellers and engineers with their stunning GR Supra Supercar is a perfect example of what motorsport can help us achieve.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United will campaign two Gen3-spec GR Supra Supercars alongside a yet-to-be-announced team, widely thought to be Team 18.

The car will be powered by a 5.0-litre 2UR-GSE V8, racing alongside the 5.7-litre Chevrolet and 5.4-litre Ford.