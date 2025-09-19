From 2026, the Perth-based diecast manufacturer will produce Supercars licensed scale models and products.

The announcement was made at Melbourne’s Diecast Model Expo, which takes place on September 19-21 at Westwaters Caroline Springs.

“Triple Eight Race Engineering is one of the most iconic and successful teams in Supercars history, and we’re honoured to become their official partner for scale models and more,” said William Hall, owner and managing director of Authentic Collectables.

“With the Red Bull Ampol Racing team making the switch to the Ford in 2026, it’s a truly exciting time to be working together.

“Fans and collectors can expect the same attention to detail and quality they know us for, along with fresh, innovative products that bring the team’s legacy to life.”

With the signing of Triple Eight, the diecast producer has cemented itself as the go-to for Supercars fans having signed deals with every team.

The deal coincides with Triple Eight’s move to Ford in 2026, which will see the team continue under the Red Bull Ampol Racing banner.

“Fans buy these cars to relive memories and remember history being created,” said Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup.

“All the iconic races, their favourite drivers, cars that caught their eye, it all builds that real emotional connection to the sport.

“Attention to detail and quality of these model cars is so important to fans. It really does the job in bringing these cars to life. Authentic Collectables bring that to their cars.”

The first model to be produced under the partnership will be the Red Bull Ampol Mustang launch car, as displayed at the team’s Ford announcement on January 31.

“Fans follow this team and these cars not only on track but off track as well with their collectables,” said Whincup.

“It’s going to help us celebrate the last sixteen 16 years and all the cars that have come out of the Triple Eight workshop as well as kick off our next chapter with the Mustang.

“We can’t wait to see this team’s legacy celebrated through these products.”