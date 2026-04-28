The event follows the standard Super440 format headlined by two races on Saturday and a single contest on Sunday.

Supercars has again opted to make the Sunday a 78-lap (188km) affair, having reduced the distance to that number last year amid fuel consumption concerns.

The category had calculated that its originally slated 80-lap duration would have had cars struggling to make the distance on just two stops.

Symmons Plains is dominated by two long straights that result in a greater percentage of time spent at full throttle than any other Supercars circuit.

The two Saturday races are meanwhile 50 laps each, hitting their advertised 120km, for a total of 429 racing kilometres.

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Both are milestone races with the opener the 100th of the Gen3 era and the second marking the 100th ATCC/Supercars race at Symmons Plains.

Only Wanneroo Raceway, which brought up the century last year, has more.

Supercars will be supported by the V8 SuperUtes, Aussie Racing Cars, Touring Car Masters and the Tasmanian Tin Tops.

The local category effectively replaces the Super2 Series in the schedule from 2025.

Friday May 22

Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:30 8:50 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Practice 9:00 9:20 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Practice 9:30 9:50 Tasmanian Tin Tops 0:20 Practice 10:00 10:20 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice 10:25 10:40 Events 0:15 Entertainment 10:45 11:05 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Qualifying 11:20 11:40 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Qualifying 11:50 12:10 Tasmanian Tin Tops 0:20 Qualifying 12:20 12:40 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Qualifying 12:45 12:55 Events 0:10 Entertainment 13:00 1 lap after 13:18 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Trophy Race 13:30 1 lap after 13:48 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Race 1 14:05 14:30 Supercars 0:25 Practice 1 14:45 15:10 Supercars 0:25 Practice 2 15:25 1 lap after 15:43 Tasmanian Tin Tops 0:20 Race 1 15:55 16:05 Supercars 0:10 TV Track Time 16:15 16:45 Supercars 0:30 Event Rides

Saturday May 23

Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:05 8:25 Supercars 0:20 SC tours, pit walk 8:35 1 lap after 8:53 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Race 2 9:05 1 lap after 9:23 Tasmanian Tin Tops 0:20 Race 2 9:45 9:57 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 14 10:05 10:15 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 14 10:20 10:30 Events 0:10 Entertainment 10:40 10:52 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 15 11:00 11:10 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 15 11:25 1 lap after 11:43 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Race 1 11:50 12:00 Events 0:10 Entertainment 12:05 1 lap after 12:23 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Race 3 12:55 1 lap after 13:53 Supercars 50 laps Race 14 14:00 14:10 Events 0:10 Entertainment 14:15 1 lap after 14:33 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Race 1 14:45 1 lap after 15:08 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Race 2 15:55 1 lap after 16:53 Supercars 50 laps Race 15

Sunday May 24