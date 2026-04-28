The event follows the standard Super440 format headlined by two races on Saturday and a single contest on Sunday.
Supercars has again opted to make the Sunday a 78-lap (188km) affair, having reduced the distance to that number last year amid fuel consumption concerns.
The category had calculated that its originally slated 80-lap duration would have had cars struggling to make the distance on just two stops.
Symmons Plains is dominated by two long straights that result in a greater percentage of time spent at full throttle than any other Supercars circuit.
The two Saturday races are meanwhile 50 laps each, hitting their advertised 120km, for a total of 429 racing kilometres.
Both are milestone races with the opener the 100th of the Gen3 era and the second marking the 100th ATCC/Supercars race at Symmons Plains.
Only Wanneroo Raceway, which brought up the century last year, has more.
Supercars will be supported by the V8 SuperUtes, Aussie Racing Cars, Touring Car Masters and the Tasmanian Tin Tops.
The local category effectively replaces the Super2 Series in the schedule from 2025.
Friday May 22
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:30
|8:50
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Practice
|9:00
|9:20
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice
|9:30
|9:50
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Practice
|10:00
|10:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Practice
|10:25
|10:40
|Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|10:45
|11:05
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Qualifying
|11:20
|11:40
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|11:50
|12:10
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:20
|12:40
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:45
|12:55
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|13:00
|1 lap after 13:18
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Trophy Race
|13:30
|1 lap after 13:48
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 1
|14:05
|14:30
|Supercars
|0:25
|Practice 1
|14:45
|15:10
|Supercars
|0:25
|Practice 2
|15:25
|1 lap after 15:43
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Race 1
|15:55
|16:05
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|16:15
|16:45
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
Saturday May 23
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:05
|8:25
|Supercars
|0:20
|SC tours, pit walk
|8:35
|1 lap after 8:53
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 2
|9:05
|1 lap after 9:23
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Race 2
|9:45
|9:57
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 14
|10:05
|10:15
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 14
|10:20
|10:30
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|10:40
|10:52
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 15
|11:00
|11:10
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 15
|11:25
|1 lap after 11:43
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 1
|11:50
|12:00
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|12:05
|1 lap after 12:23
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 3
|12:55
|1 lap after 13:53
|Supercars
|50 laps
|Race 14
|14:00
|14:10
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|14:15
|1 lap after 14:33
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Race 1
|14:45
|1 lap after 15:08
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 2
|15:55
|1 lap after 16:53
|Supercars
|50 laps
|Race 15
Sunday May 24
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:20
|1 lap after 8:38
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Race 3
|8:50
|1 lap after 9:08
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 3
|9:20
|9:40
|Events
|0:20
|SC tours, pit walk
|9:45
|1 lap after 10:03
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Race 2
|10:10
|10:20
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|10:25
|1 lap after 10:43
|Tasmanian Tin Tops
|0:20
|Race 4
|10:55
|1 lap after 11:13
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Race 4
|11:35
|11:47
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 16
|11:55
|12:05
|Supercars
|0:10
|Q2 Race 16
|12:10
|12:20
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|12:30
|12:50
|Supercars
|0:20
|Top Ten Shootout
|13:05
|1 lap after 13:23
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Race 4
|13:30
|13:35
|Events
|0:05
|Entertainment
|13:40
|1 lap after 13:58
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Race 3
|14:45
|1 lap after 16:13
|Supercars
|78 laps
|Race 16
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