The first half of the field made it through Hell Corner before the mayhem began.

Several cars ping-ponged off each other and were sent spinning just a few hundred metres up Mountain Straight.

Ninth place qualifier Brock Stinson was left stranded in the middle of the track. With nowhere to go, Clay Richards ploughed into Stinson.

The worst was to come, however. Harrison Blanchard drilled the back of Richards who was sandwiched between two cars.

Once the dust settled, there were five cars left parked at various parts of the circuit and several more damaged.

An ambulance was sent to the scene of the accident and the race was abandoned. It’s understood Richards was stretchered and put in an ambulance.

Supercars was set to start Practice 4 at 1:05pm AEDT but was delayed as a result.