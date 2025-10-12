The 20-minute session ran without incident, except for Zak Best throwing the #3 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang through the gravel at McPhillamy Park.
Best clipped the inside wall, which spat the car right and into the run-off. He was lucky not to hit the outside tyre wall.
Best and primary Aaron Cameron wound up last in the session, two seconds off the pace of the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro.
After Brown came the #26 Kai Allen/Dale Wood Grove Racing Mustang, 0.0267s in arrears.
The warm-up offered teams an opportunity to practice driver changes as well as brake pad and rotor changes.
The Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 11:45am AEDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Warm Up
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1698
|2
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1965
|0.0267
|0.0267
|3
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.2683
|0.0985
|0.0718
|4
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4461
|0.2763
|0.1778
|5
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4652
|0.2954
|0.0191
|6
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5363
|0.3665
|0.0711
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5881
|0.4183
|0.0518
|8
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.6808
|0.511
|0.0927
|9
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7211
|0.5513
|0.0403
|10
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8271
|0.6573
|0.106
|11
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8721
|0.7023
|0.045
|12
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8787
|0.7089
|0.0066
|13
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9795
|0.8097
|0.1008
|14
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.1259
|0.9561
|0.1464
|15
|17
|Will davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2338
|1.064
|0.1079
|16
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2555
|1.0857
|0.0217
|17
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2599
|1.0901
|0.0044
|18
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2615
|1.0917
|0.0016
|19
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3139
|1.1441
|0.0524
|20
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3174
|1.1476
|0.0035
|21
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4111
|1.2413
|0.0937
|22
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4518
|1.282
|0.0407
|23
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4720
|1.3022
|0.0202
|24
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4908
|1.321
|0.0188
|25
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8808
|1.711
|0.39
|26
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Zach Bates
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1703
|2.0005
|0.2895
|27
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.1810
|2.0112
|0.0107
