The 20-minute session ran without incident, except for Zak Best throwing the #3 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang through the gravel at McPhillamy Park.

Best clipped the inside wall, which spat the car right and into the run-off. He was lucky not to hit the outside tyre wall.

Best and primary Aaron Cameron wound up last in the session, two seconds off the pace of the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro.

Wild moment for Best at Skyline

After Brown came the #26 Kai Allen/Dale Wood Grove Racing Mustang, 0.0267s in arrears.

The warm-up offered teams an opportunity to practice driver changes as well as brake pad and rotor changes.

The Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 11:45am AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Warm Up