According to rural weather specialist Elders, there will be mixed conditions across all four days of the Bathurst 1000 from October 9-12.
For fans planning to attend Sunday’s main event, it looks like it will be dry with a few clouds around to keep temperatures cool.
However, fans are reminded to wear appropriate protection for the expected high UV index.
The 2025 Bathurst 1000 will start at 11:45am AEDT on Sunday, October 12.
2025 Bathurst 1000 weather forecast (via Elders)
Thursday (October 9) – Rain
Max temp – 21 degrees
Min temp – 12 degrees
Precipitation – 70 percent chance (1-5mm)
UV Index – Very high
Friday (October 10) – Mostly sunny
Max temp – 24 degrees
Min temp – 5 degrees
Precipitation – 10 percent chance (less than 1mm)
UV Index – Very high
Saturday (October 11) – Sunny
Max temp – 23 degrees
Min temp – 8 degrees
Precipitation – 5 percent chance (less than 1mm)
UV Index – Very high
Sunday (October 12) – Mostly cloudy
Max temp – 22 degrees
Min temp – 4 degrees
Precipitation – 30 percent chance (less than 1mm)
UV Index – Very high
