According to rural weather specialist Elders, there will be mixed conditions across all four days of the Bathurst 1000 from October 9-12.

For fans planning to attend Sunday’s main event, it looks like it will be dry with a few clouds around to keep temperatures cool.

However, fans are reminded to wear appropriate protection for the expected high UV index.

The 2025 Bathurst 1000 will start at 11:45am AEDT on Sunday, October 12.

2025 Bathurst 1000 weather forecast (via Elders)

Thursday (October 9) – Rain

Max temp – 21 degrees

Min temp – 12 degrees

Precipitation – 70 percent chance (1-5mm)

UV Index – Very high

Friday (October 10) – Mostly sunny

Max temp – 24 degrees

Min temp – 5 degrees

Precipitation – 10 percent chance (less than 1mm)

UV Index – Very high

Saturday (October 11) – Sunny

Max temp – 23 degrees

Min temp – 8 degrees

Precipitation – 5 percent chance (less than 1mm)

UV Index – Very high

Sunday (October 12) – Mostly cloudy

Max temp – 22 degrees

Min temp – 4 degrees

Precipitation – 30 percent chance (less than 1mm)

UV Index – Very high

This story will be updated