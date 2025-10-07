There is a lot of intrigue in this year’s event with just eight combinations unchanged year on year.
Last year, Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood were winners with Erebus Motorsport. This year, they’ve moved stables to Dick Johnson Racing.
Erebus Motorsport, meanwhile, comes to The Mountain with two fresh faces in Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes with Cooper Murray and Jack Le Brocq respectively.
The build-up has been dominated with chat about the parity between the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, and there may yet be changes in the days leading up to the Great Race.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000.
When is the 2025 Bathurst 1000?
Repco Bathurst 1000, round 10 of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Mount Panorama on October 9-12.
Where is Mount Panorama?
Mount Panorama is located in the small town of Bathurst, about three hours west of Sydney.
How long is the Bathurst 1000?
The Bathurst 1000 is 161 laps long.
What time does the 2025 Bathurst 1000 start?
The 2025 Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to start at 11:45am AEDT on Sunday, October 12.
2025 Bathurst 1000 Supercars sessions (AEDT)
Thursday, October 9
Practice 1 – 1:20pm–2:20pm (60 mins)
Practice 2 – 4:50pm–5:50pm (60 mins) – additional drivers only
Friday, October 10
Practice 3 – 10:05am–11:05am (60 mins)
Practice 4 – 1:05pm–2:05pm (60 mins)
Qualifying – 4:10pm–4:50pm (40 mins)
Saturday, October 11
Practice 5 – 10:05am–11:05am (60 mins) – additional drivers only
Practice 6 – 1:10pm–2:10pm (60 mins)
Top 10 Shootout – 5:05pm–5:50pm (45 mins)
Sunday, October 12
Warm Up – 8:30am–8:50am (20 mins)
Race – 11:45am (161 laps)
2025 Bathurst 1000 Supercars schedule (AEDT)
|Thursday, October 9
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:25
|7:45
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Practice
|7:55
|8:15
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Practice
|8:25
|8:45
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 1
|8:55
|9:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:50
|Practice
|10:00
|10:40
|Super2 Series
|0:40
|Practice 1
|10:55
|11:15
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Qualifying
|11:25
|11:45
|V8 SuperUtes
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:45
|13:05
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Practice 2
|13:20
|14:20
|Supercars
|1:00
|Practice 1 (all Drivers)
|14:40
|15:20
|Super2 Series
|0:40
|Practice 2
|15:35
|16:05
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:30
|Qualifying
|16:15
|16:35
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 16:32
|Trophy Race
|16:50
|17:50
|Supercars
|1:00
|
Practice 2 (additional Drivers Only)
|Friday, October 10
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:25
|7:45
|TGRA GR CUP
|0:20
|Qualifying
|7:55
|8:15
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 8:12
|Race 1
|8:25
|8:45
|V8 SuperUtes
|1 lap after 8:42
|Race 1
|8:50
|8:55
|Supercars Events
|0:05
|Demonstration
|9:00
|9:20
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Qualifying Race 1
|9:30
|9:50
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Top Five Shootout – Race 1
|10:05
|11:05
|Supercars
|1:00
|Practice 3 (all Drivers)
|11:15
|11:35
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 11:32
|Race 2
|12:35
|12:55
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 12:52
|Race 1
|13:05
|14:05
|Supercars
|1:00
|Practice 4 (all Drivers)
|14:05
|14:15
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|14:20
|15:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 14:57
|Race 1
|15:15
|15:55
|Super2 Series
|1 lap after 15:52
|Race 1
|16:10
|16:50
|Supercars
|0:40
|Qualifying
|16:55
|17:05
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|17:05
|17:20
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|Saturday, October 11
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:25
|8:50
|V8 SuperUtes
|1 lap after 8:47
|Race 2
|9:05
|9:25
|Super2 Series
|0:20
|Qualifying Race 2
|9:30
|9:55
|Supercars Events
|0:25
|Entertainment
|10:05
|11:05
|Supercars
|1:00
|Practice 5 (additional Drivers)
|11:20
|11:40
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 11:37
|Race 3
|12:40
|13:00
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Entertainment
|13:10
|14:10
|Supercars
|1:00
|Practice 6 (all Drivers)
|14:25
|14:45
|V8 SuperUtes
|1 lap after 14:42
|Race 3
|14:55
|15:15
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 15:12
|Race 2
|15:25
|15:50
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 15:47
|Race 2
|16:05
|16:45
|Super2 Series
|1 lap after 16:42
|Race 2
|16:50
|16:55
|Supercars Events
|0:05
|Demonstration
|17:05
|17:50
|Supercars
|0:45
|Top Ten Shootout
|Sunday, October 12
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|7:40
|7:50
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Demonstration
|7:55
|8:15
|V8 SuperUtes
|1 lap after 8:12
|Race 4
|8:30
|8:50
|Supercars
|0:20
|Warm Up
|9:00
|9:25
|TGRA GR CUP
|1 lap after 9:22
|Race 3
|9:35
|10:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 9:57
|Race 3
|10:15
|10:50
|Supercars Events
|0:35
|Entertainment
|11:45
|Supercars
|161 laps
|Race 27 – 1000km
How does qualifying work?
The grid for the 2025 Bathurst 1000 will be set by two sessions across Friday and Saturday.
The first session will feature all 27 cars with the best 10 cars advancing to Saturday’s shootout while 11th through 27th will be locked in on Friday.
2025 Supercars Bathurst 1000 entry list
|Num
|Driver
|Co-driver
|Team
|Make/Model
|1
|Will Brown
|Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|5
|Rylan Gray (R)
|Lochie Dalton (R)
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|Cam Waters
|Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jarrod Hughes (R)
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|10
|Nick Percat
|Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|17
|Will Davison
|Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Harri Jones (R)
|Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|19
|Matt Payne
|Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|David Reynolds
|Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|26
|Kai Allen
|Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|31
|James Golding
|David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|35
|Cameron Crick
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|Thomas Randle
|James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|Nash Morris (R)
|PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Jobe Stewart (R)
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Zach Bates (R)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
How to watch the Bathurst 1000 on TV in Australia
Live coverage of the Bathurst 1000 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all four days while the Seven Network will have free-to-air coverage on 7 and 7plus Sport.
How to live stream the Bathurst 1000 in Australia
The Bathurst will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday.
Free-to-air viewers can also live stream the Bathurst 1000 from Friday through to Sunday on 7plus Sport.
Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.
How to watch the Bathurst 1000 in New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Bathurst 1000 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.
Bathurst 1000 TV broadcast start times (AEDT)
Thursday, October 9
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:25am
Seven – No coverage
Friday, August 12
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:25am
Seven – 10:00am
Saturday, August 13
Foxtel/Kayo – 8:25am
Seven – 12:00pm
Sunday, August 14
Foxtel/Kayo – 7:00am
Seven – 7:00am
Will there be live updates from the Bathurst 1000?
Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Bathurst 1000 thanks to Mobil 1.
Bathurst 1000 ticket details
Tickets for the Bathurst 1000 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Mount Panorama. See their official websites for more details.
2025 Bathurst 1000 support categories
Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, the TyrePower V8 SuperUtes Series, and Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.
2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 track schedule (all times local/AEDT)
Who has the most Bathurst 1000 wins?
Peter Brock is the ‘King of the Mountain’ with nine wins to his name. Jim Richard and Craig Lowndes each have seven wins, while Mark Skaife and Larry Perkins each have six.
Who has the most Bathurst 1000 pole positions?
Peter Brock has the most pole positions at Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 1000 with six. Mark Skaife has five and Allan Moffat four.
Bathurst 1000 qualifying lap record
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United (2021) – 2.03.3732
Bathurst 1000 race lap record
Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing (2019) – 2.04.7602
Active Bathurst 1000 winners in the 2025 race
Craig Lowndes – 7 wins
Garth Tander – 5 wins
Jamie Whincup – 4 wins
Will Davison, Chaz Mostert – 2 wins
Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom, David Reynolds, Lee Holdsworth, Richie Stanaway, Brodie
Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood – 1 win
