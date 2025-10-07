There is a lot of intrigue in this year’s event with just eight combinations unchanged year on year.

Last year, Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood were winners with Erebus Motorsport. This year, they’ve moved stables to Dick Johnson Racing.

Erebus Motorsport, meanwhile, comes to The Mountain with two fresh faces in Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes with Cooper Murray and Jack Le Brocq respectively.

The build-up has been dominated with chat about the parity between the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, and there may yet be changes in the days leading up to the Great Race.

Who will win the 2025 running of the Bathurst 1000? CLICK HERE to cast your vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000.

When is the 2025 Bathurst 1000?

Repco Bathurst 1000, round 10 of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Mount Panorama on October 9-12.

Where is Mount Panorama?

Mount Panorama is located in the small town of Bathurst, about three hours west of Sydney.

How long is the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 is 161 laps long.

What time does the 2025 Bathurst 1000 start?

The 2025 Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to start at 11:45am AEDT on Sunday, October 12.

2025 Bathurst 1000 Supercars sessions (AEDT)

Thursday, October 9

Practice 1 – 1:20pm–2:20pm (60 mins)

Practice 2 – 4:50pm–5:50pm (60 mins) – additional drivers only

Friday, October 10

Practice 3 – 10:05am–11:05am (60 mins)

Practice 4 – 1:05pm–2:05pm (60 mins)

Qualifying – 4:10pm–4:50pm (40 mins)

Saturday, October 11

Practice 5 – 10:05am–11:05am (60 mins) – additional drivers only

Practice 6 – 1:10pm–2:10pm (60 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 5:05pm–5:50pm (45 mins)

Sunday, October 12

Warm Up – 8:30am–8:50am (20 mins)

Race – 11:45am (161 laps)

2025 Bathurst 1000 Supercars schedule (AEDT)

Thursday, October 9 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:25 7:45 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Practice 7:55 8:15 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice 8:25 8:45 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 1 8:55 9:45 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:50 Practice 10:00 10:40 Super2 Series 0:40 Practice 1 10:55 11:15 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Qualifying 11:25 11:45 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Qualifying 12:45 13:05 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 2 13:20 14:20 Supercars 1:00 Practice 1 (all Drivers) 14:40 15:20 Super2 Series 0:40 Practice 2 15:35 16:05 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 16:15 16:35 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 16:32 Trophy Race 16:50 17:50 Supercars 1:00 Practice 2 (additional Drivers Only) Friday, October 10 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:25 7:45 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Qualifying 7:55 8:15 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 8:12 Race 1 8:25 8:45 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 8:42 Race 1 8:50 8:55 Supercars Events 0:05 Demonstration 9:00 9:20 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 1 9:30 9:50 Super2 Series 0:20 Top Five Shootout – Race 1 10:05 11:05 Supercars 1:00 Practice 3 (all Drivers) 11:15 11:35 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 11:32 Race 2 12:35 12:55 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 12:52 Race 1 13:05 14:05 Supercars 1:00 Practice 4 (all Drivers) 14:05 14:15 Supercars Events 0:10 Entertainment 14:20 15:00 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 14:57 Race 1 15:15 15:55 Super2 Series 1 lap after 15:52 Race 1 16:10 16:50 Supercars 0:40 Qualifying 16:55 17:05 Supercars Events 0:10 Entertainment 17:05 17:20 Supercars Events 0:15 Entertainment Saturday, October 11 Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:25 8:50 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 8:47 Race 2 9:05 9:25 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 2 9:30 9:55 Supercars Events 0:25 Entertainment 10:05 11:05 Supercars 1:00 Practice 5 (additional Drivers) 11:20 11:40 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 11:37 Race 3 12:40 13:00 Supercars Events 0:20 Entertainment 13:10 14:10 Supercars 1:00 Practice 6 (all Drivers) 14:25 14:45 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 14:42 Race 3 14:55 15:15 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 15:12 Race 2 15:25 15:50 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 15:47 Race 2 16:05 16:45 Super2 Series 1 lap after 16:42 Race 2 16:50 16:55 Supercars Events 0:05 Demonstration 17:05 17:50 Supercars 0:45 Top Ten Shootout Sunday, October 12 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 7:40 7:50 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 7:55 8:15 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 8:12 Race 4 8:30 8:50 Supercars 0:20 Warm Up 9:00 9:25 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 9:22 Race 3 9:35 10:00 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 9:57 Race 3 10:15 10:50 Supercars Events 0:35 Entertainment 11:45 Supercars 161 laps Race 27 – 1000km

How does qualifying work?

The grid for the 2025 Bathurst 1000 will be set by two sessions across Friday and Saturday.

The first session will feature all 27 cars with the best 10 cars advancing to Saturday’s shootout while 11th through 27th will be locked in on Friday.

2025 Supercars Bathurst 1000 entry list

Num Driver Co-driver Team Make/Model 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 5 Rylan Gray (R) Lochie Dalton (R) Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes (R) Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones (R) Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 35 Cameron Crick Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris (R) PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart (R) Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates (R) Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

How to watch the Bathurst 1000 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Bathurst 1000 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all four days while the Seven Network will have free-to-air coverage on 7 and 7plus Sport.

How to live stream the Bathurst 1000 in Australia

The Bathurst will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday.

Free-to-air viewers can also live stream the Bathurst 1000 from Friday through to Sunday on 7plus Sport.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

How to watch the Bathurst 1000 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Bathurst 1000 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Bathurst 1000 TV broadcast start times (AEDT)

Thursday, October 9

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:25am

Seven – No coverage

Friday, August 12

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:25am

Seven – 10:00am

Saturday, August 13

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:25am

Seven – 12:00pm

Sunday, August 14

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:00am

Seven – 7:00am

Will there be live updates from the Bathurst 1000?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Bathurst 1000 thanks to Mobil 1.

Bathurst 1000 ticket details

Tickets for the Bathurst 1000 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Mount Panorama. See their official websites for more details.

2025 Bathurst 1000 support categories

Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, the TyrePower V8 SuperUtes Series, and Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.

2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 track schedule (all times local/AEDT)

Who has the most Bathurst 1000 wins?

Peter Brock is the ‘King of the Mountain’ with nine wins to his name. Jim Richard and Craig Lowndes each have seven wins, while Mark Skaife and Larry Perkins each have six.

Who has the most Bathurst 1000 pole positions?

Peter Brock has the most pole positions at Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 1000 with six. Mark Skaife has five and Allan Moffat four.

Bathurst 1000 qualifying lap record

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United (2021) – 2.03.3732

Bathurst 1000 race lap record

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing (2019) – 2.04.7602

Active Bathurst 1000 winners in the 2025 race

Craig Lowndes – 7 wins

Garth Tander – 5 wins

Jamie Whincup – 4 wins

Will Davison, Chaz Mostert – 2 wins

Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom, David Reynolds, Lee Holdsworth, Richie Stanaway, Brodie

Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood – 1 win