Twenty-seven entries will tackle the 2025 edition of the famous event, which marks the last round before Supercars’ first ever Finals Series.

Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood have commanded plenty of pre-event headlines as they aim to become the first pair to win the race for different marques in consecutive years.

Having conquered Mount Panorama with Erebus Motorsport last year, the duo made the move to Dick Johnson Racing and head to Bathurst following victory in the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.

That came after an aerodynamic adjustment to the Ford Mustangs that Blue Oval runners hope will lift their competitiveness at Bathurst.

Further engine parity testing has also taken place in recent days, although it’s currently unclear whether any changes will be implemented from it.

There’s no shortage of frontline Ford entries, including the Cam Waters/Mark Winterbottom (Tickford Racing) and Matt Payne/Garth Tander (Grove Racing) cars that filled The Bend podium.

Walkinshaw Andretti United will be aiming for a big final Bathurst with Ford on a weekend where it will also run its new-for-2026 Toyota Supra in demonstration sessions.

GM’s best hope Triple Eight is meanwhile looking to bounce back from a Tailem Bend shocker in which its pole-sitting Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup entry was felled by a refuelling mishap.

The sister Will Brown/Scott Pye Camaro is also very much a victory threat, with the co-driver key in its charge from 16th to fourth in the Endurance Cup opener.

The Bend gave fellow GM teams Erebus Motorsport and Matt Stone Racing encouragement ahead of the Great Race, while Team 18 is out to defy history and score a big Bathurst result.

What do you think? Who will take out Sunday’s Great Race? Vote now on this week’s Pirtek Poll.