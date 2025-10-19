Moto3 rider Joel Kelso made a surprise cameo at the Great Race to watch Supercars star Broc Feeney.

Before the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver became one of Australia’s best touring car racers, he followed in his father’s footsteps, racing motorbikes.

That’s where Kelso and Feeney met, riding together as kids. In fact, it was Feeney’s father Paul who sponsored Kelso early in his career, giving the Darwin-born rider a Husqvarna motorbike.

Kelso was born in Darwin but was raised in Gympie and often rode with Feeney on the Gold Coast.

Although the pair have taken totally different paths with their respective racing careers, they’ve kept in contact – and this year’s Bathurst 1000 offered a rare chance to catch up.

“I’ve been dying to come for a couple of years now and I’ve got a good mate, Broc Feeney, obviously that’s doing amazing here,” Kelso told Speedcafe at the Bathurst 1000.

“The reason why I’m racing these days is because of Broc Feeney and his old man, Paul Feeney.

“His old man was my first sponsor and gave me a bike and he had the Husqvarna team, so I rode a Husqvarna with him.

“He’s the reason I’m racing road bikes pretty much. Ever since then, I grew up with Broc from when we were kids until I was like 12 years old.

“I lived pretty much with Broc at his house, so that’s how the relationship all started with us.

“I’ve done my own thing because I was being raised over in Europe and whatnot, and he’s been focusing on his car racing, but we’ve always kept in touch a little bit.

“It’s so great to see him. The first time I’ve seen him in a few years.

“It’s incredible. It’s so good to see what he’s achieving as well now in the V8s and all the other championships he’s raced in.”

Before taking pole position for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Kelso flagged his desire to break through at his home race.

His first Moto3 podium came in 2023 at Phillip Island, and this year he’s taken three more podiums.

He said having the favourite tag is something he will relish.

“Last year was a bit of a disaster, results-wise,” he said,

“This year we’ve got to bounce back for sure. We got a podium a couple years ago there so, I think we can go for a victory this year.

“At the end of the day, we’ve been strong in the last four or five races. We’re coming with good momentum and I think we can really be strong at Phillip Island.”

Kelso said he is riding high on confidence. Even just being at home has given him a boost.

Even coming here [to the Bathurst 1000], it’s cool,” said Kelso.

“Just doing everything, catching up with old mates, being in your country is always a lift up. I think it always helps you ride that 10 percent better.

“You don’t really feel the pressure, you feel motivated, you feel excited, and you’re so busy with other stuff that you don’t feel the pressure so much.

“Especially for me, anyway. So the past years haven’t felt the pressure too much because so much going on that I didn’t even have time to think before the session. I just get ready and go.”

Kelso is currently riding in the Moto3 world championship with LevelUP-mta. In 2026, he will join GRYD MLav Racing on a two-year deal.