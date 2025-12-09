Prince drove the Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore campaigned this year by Elliott Cleary, testing for the squad alongside New Zealander Liam Sceats.

The 24-year-old Prince has only made sporadic racing appearances since a Carrera Cup Australia campaign in 2023.

Her test with Eggleston was orchestrated by Supercars, which has also been working to help Alice Buckley join the second-tier series next season.

Recently reinstalled Supercars CEO James Warburton is eager to open pathways for female drivers, having orchestrated Simona De Silvestro’s stint in the category during his previous tenure.

“Supercars has always been my goal and obviously Super2 is the next logical step,” Prince told Speedcafe.

“Thanks to Eggleston and Supercars I was able to get a test day, which was really exciting.

“It’s been a big work in progress over the last two years of me banging on multiple doors.

“Having watched Supercars on TV since before I could even walk, to get to drive one is pretty cool.”

Guided by Eggleston Super2 driver Cody Burcher and engineer Matt Saunders, Prince was pleased with her day’s work.

“I got to get plenty of laps, I had the whole day in the car. We were happy with my progress and how I ended up,” she said.

“I felt quite comfortable straight away, which I was surprised with. I guess Porsche relates to it in ways, it’s just got some more horsepower, and you have to be a bit more patient in the corners.

“It was lots of fun. I loved being able to heel-and-toe again and actually have a gearstick rather than paddles.”

Prince is hopeful of securing a Super2 seat with Eggleston but admits budget remains the stumbling block.

“I need to raise the budget, it all comes down to that,” said Prince, who is based on the Gold Coast and works as an industrial real estate agent.

“It looks somewhat positive, but I’ve got to get the remainder together before I can commit to a seat, which is the same story for every driver.

“That’s what I’ll be trying to tie up now to secure a seat.”

Buckley will debut with Matt Stone Racing on Monday at Queensland Raceway, having been forced to pull out of an Eggleston test in September due to injury.