Buckley, 18, was due to steer an Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore in late September before a shoulder injury sustained in a Trans Am race at The Bend left her on the sidelines.

Having returned to Trans Am duties for the final two rounds of the season at Mallala and Adelaide, Buckley will suit up for a Matt Stone Racing evaluation day on December 15.

MSR is set to return to Super2 next season with a pair of Jason Gomersall-owned Commodores that were run by Triple Eight in the second tier this season.

Buckley shot to prominence with victory on debut in the TA2 Muscle Car Series in July and is eager to climb the ladder towards the Supercars Championship.

“It will mean the world really. It’s such a cool experience, it’s not every day you get that opportunity,” Buckley told Supercars.com of the Queensland Raceway test.

“To do it with MSR, for them to be very local to me and have them be as supportive as what they have been, is awesome.

“It’s obviously every little kid’s dream from go-karts to drive a Supercar. So the fact that it’s happening is a little bit surreal, but I’m super excited for it.”

The GM-contracted Buckley’s early success in TA2 triggered interest from Supercars, with CEO James Warburton eager to assist the youngster’s pathway.

No Australian female has competed full-time in the championship during the Supercars era.

“The level Super2 is at as a category, it would be really exciting to get to be a part of that next year hopefully make my way to Supercars,” she said.

“Watching Supercars and Super2 this year has motivated myself to work harder to be the best driver I can be.”

Buckley will be joined at the MSR test by open-wheel convert Tommy Smith and Ayrton Hodson, who this year contested Super2 with Anderson Motorsport.