Perkins contested his last Enduro Cup campaign with BRT alongside James Courtney in 2025.

The veteran co-driver is expected to continue in 2026, piloting the third Triple Eight Race Engineering entry led by Jackson Walls.

Perkins has strong links to Triple Eight by way of sponsor Shaw and Partners, whose chief Earl Evans owns part of the Supercars squad.

After this year’s Bathurst 1000 campaign, Perkins foreshadowed discussions with the Blanchard family before news broke of his impending move to Triple Eight.

“Thanks to everyone at Blanchard Racing Team for the last two years,” Perkins wrote.

“We all put in the effort and hard work and I wish Tim Blanchard, JB (John Blanchard) and the whole team success and some good luck in the future.

“The highlight was definitely last year’s two-race Super2 campaign with an awesome Shaw and Partners retro livery and grabbing two race wins, a round win and two pole positions.”

Perkins said it was a bittersweet end to his short spell with the Blanchards, after the #7 Snowy River Caravans Ford Mustang broke down.

“Bathurst this year still stings as we could’ve been on for a great result until gearbox failure,” Perkins continued.

“But it was awesome to partner my mate James Courtney in his last two full time seasons.”

As for Courtney, he will join Team 18 in 2026. It’s something of a reunion for Courtney, having won the 2010 Supercars title with Charlie Schwerkolt and engineer Adrian Burgess.