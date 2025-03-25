As predicted by Speedcafe, Cam McLeod has been signed to partner newly-minted race winner Cam Hill in the #4 Camaro.

That rounds out the line-ups for the primary MSR entries with Hill/McLeod alongside the all-star Nick Percat/Tim Slade combo in the #10 car.

McLeod joins MSR after debuting at the long-distance races with PremiAir Racing last year.

He is also competing in Super2 this year, winning the opening race of the season in his Kelly Racing Mustang at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It’s great to be teaming up with Cameron Hill and Matt Stone Racing for the 2025 enduros,” said McLeod.

“Being my second year in a co-drive seat definitely makes it feel all worthwhile being able to keep the Supercars momentum going.

“The MSR team has been very welcoming — they feel like a bunch of mates and I’ve only known them for a couple of months now.

“I think it’s really cool how they go about their racing as an organisation, and obviously it’s already paying off with race wins and podiums this season.

“Really looking forward to the enduro season and seeing what we can do in the Supaglass Racing car.”

MSR owner Matt Stone added: “I think Cam McLeod did a great job last year in the enduros and he impressed a few guys in our team.

“We’re keen to give another young guy an opportunity and hopefully he and Cam Hill can bring home silverware at The Bend and Bathurst.”

McLeod effectively replaces Cam Crick as co-driver in the #4 Camaro, with Crick having shifted over to his own MSR-run wildcard effort this year.

The seat alongside Crick for The Bend and Bathurst is the last left on the MSR roster with Brendon Leitch and Ben Gomersall the leading contenders.