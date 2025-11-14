The Camaro is the car of choice for General Motors in NASCAR, though rumours persist that a replacement from Chevrolet isn’t far away.

This week, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick teased the possibility of the new-look stock car being revealed on Friday in the United States.

Hendrick told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that NASCAR would “make the official announcement Friday” and “I better not lean into that… I’m excited about it.”

There have also been low resolution images circulating online, purportedly of the new Chevrolet stock car.

Little can be made from the images, other than the large Chevrolet bowtie logo and the #48 of Alex Bowman.

The shift away from the Camaro platform isn’t unexpected as the car is no longer in production.

NASCAR’s rules require manufacturers to compete with a car that takes styling cues from a production model.

General Motors removed “Camaro” branding from the Cup Series, instead electing to run “Chevrolet” on the rear bumper of all its entries.

Whether the Camaro moniker returns is unclear, though the NASCAR silhouette could conceivably debut before the road-going equivalent comes to light.

In any case, Supercars team owners are interested in what’s to come, with the Australian series almost certain to follow NASCAR’s lead at some stage.

Matt Stone, whose eponymous squad has campaigned three cars at various points in 2025, said he is eager to see what’s coming.

“GM have obviously made their [Supercars] commitment through to the end of this era, which I believe is 2028 or something – but I believe that that’s not the end of the GM story,” said Stone.

“We all know something’s coming. Obviously it’ll come out when it comes out. I dare say we know GM is going to be here for a long time to come.

“Us and Pete [Xiberras] as well, we’re committed to the bowtie brand and we’re looking forward to these announcements as they come out.”

PremiAir Racing boss Peter Xiberras was vying for his team to become the General Motors homologation squad – but was pipped to the post by Team 18.

Nevertheless, there is optimism about how much is being spent by General Motors in the wake of Triple Eight’s defection to Ford.

“Honestly, we don’t know what’s coming. We’ve all been given the assurance that there is something coming,” said Xiberras.

“GM, from what I can see, is really putting in some effort and spent some money.

“For us, there is a little bit of an unknown for next year. It all changes for us in GM-land, but I think it’s exciting. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

Even if NASCAR does debut a new-look Chevrolet in the Cup Series, a simultaneous switch by Supercars isn’t expected.

Matt Stone Racing, PremiAir Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Team 18 will be the four Chevrolet teams in Supercars in 2026.

There are six Chevrolet teams in the NASCAR Cup Series – Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Spire Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and Hyak Motorsports.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com