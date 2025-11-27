PWR was founded by Kees Weel and son Paul Weel in the late 1990s out of a desire to supply Supercars with Australian-made cooling solutions.

At the time, radiators were being imported and modified for the V8 race cars, prompting Weel to begin building custom-made parts at his family’s Currumbin business.

The business was synonymous with Supercars and has grown to the point where it supplies every Formula 1 team with its products.

Its products have also been used in NASCAR, the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship, and MotoGP.

PWR is arguably one of Australia’s most successful motorsport-focused businesses, and is exploring opportunities to expand into aerospace and defence industries.

“When our founder, Kees, first purchased a single aluminium furnace to manufacture radiators for V8 Supercars, no one could have imagined that a mere 25 years later, we would be cooling the entire Formula 1 grid, let alone exporting heat exchangers for aerospace and defence projects around the world,” PWR CEO Matthew Bryson said.

“Queensland businesses have always tended to roll up their sleeves and get the job done, rather than make a fuss about their achievements, which means their success often flies under the radar.

“We want to take a moment to step back and acknowledge what our team has achieved, and for all Australians to know, and be proud of, the success, quality, and diversity of what this country produces.

“We have found that the three most critical steps in exporting are to find your niche, build strong relationships, and just give it go.”

This year’s Australian Export Awards marked the 63rd edition.

According to the awards: “Exporters make a significant contribution to the economy, creating new jobs in major cities and regional towns for the prosperity of all Australians.”

“Australia’s exporters make a significant contribution to Australia’s economic prosperity,” Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism said.

“They create thousands of jobs in our regions and cities, taking the best of Australia to the world and enhancing our reputation as a strong and trusted trading nation and Partner.

“I commend all of this year’s finalists and winners who have collectively generated more than $4 billion in export earnings this last financial year.”